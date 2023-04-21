Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor’s sartorial sense of fashion is reflected in the snippets from her fashion diaries that she keeps sharing on her Instagram profile. Pooja also ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every attire that she picks for her fashion photoshoots. Pooja's fashion mantra is to keep it stylish, chic and minimal, and ensuring that the ensemble is comfortable to wear at all times. From casual attires to festive ensembles to giving us major boss babe vibes in formal power suits, Pooja can do it all. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the film is slated to have an Eid release on April 21.

Pooja Hegde, in a pink co-ord set, greets her fans(Instagram/@hegdepooja)

Pooja is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor regularly keeps sharing pictures from her promotion diaries of the film. A day back, Pooja shared a string of pictures of herself looking absolutely ravishing in a stunning pink co-ord set. Playing muse to fashion designer house Magda Butrym, pooja picked the ensemble and looked stunning as ever. Against a white indoor backdrop, Pooja posed for the pictures and made us drool. Pooja decked up in a pink cropped top featuring gathered up details in the form of a floral pattern. She further teamed it with an oversized blazer and a pair of matching formal trousers. “Hieeee,” Pooja greeted her Instagram fans with the pictures.

Pooja further accessorised her look for the day in white statement ear studs and matching finger rings from the house of Isharya. In white stilettos from Jimmy Choo, she completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Pooja wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part. Assisted by makeup artist Kajol Mulani, Pooja decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

