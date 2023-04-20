Pooja Hegde, in the green casual co-ord set, poses ‘like a boss lady’

Pooja Hegde is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual attires to showing us how to deck up in festive colours, to making us drool to her pictures posing as the ultimate boss lady, pooja can do it all. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram. Slated for an Eid release on April 21, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and stars an ensemble cast.

Pooja Hegde, in the green co-ord set, poses like a boss lady(Instagram/@hegdepooja)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Pooja Hegde's cute blouse and mini skirt is perfect romantic summer date outfit

Pooja is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor, a day back, shared a string of pictures of herself and made her fans swoon all over again. Pooja's casual ensembles have our heart, and with the recent pictures, she proved again that she is the star of casual looks. Pooja, for the pictures, played muse to fashion designer house Antithesis and picked a green co-ord set from the shelves of the designer house. Pooja looked droolworthy in a green and white embellished cotton cropped top with a halter neckline and backless details. She further teamed it with a pair of green casual trousers featuring borders at the sides in shades of white, and white threads with green embellishments hanging below the knees. In matching green stilettos with transparent heels, Pooja aced the look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Just that random burst of laughter while trying to pose like a boss lady,” wrote Pooja in the caption and added her midweek mantra in the hashtag - #Stayhappy. Pooja further accessorised her chic casual look in golden hoop earrings and multiple finger rings. Styled by fashion stylist Ami Patel, Pooja wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Kajol Mulani, Pooja decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON