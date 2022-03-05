Pooja Hegde is a retro queen in hot red sweater and flared pants for Radhe Shyam promotions: Check out pics

Actor Pooja Hegde has kickstarted the promotions of her much-anticipated film with Prabhas, Radhe Shyam, with a bang. The star has been donning striking looks to promote her project, and each ensemble is equally incredible. The latest promotional photoshoot of the star shows her posing by the sea and surrounded by palm trees, dressed in a hot red retro coordinated ensemble. We love it.

On Friday, Pooja took to Instagram to share pictures of herself posing in a scenic location with the sea and the beach in the backdrop. The star aptly captioned her hot firecracker look with a firecracker emoticon and hashtags like #radheshyam and #redhot. She wore a monotone sweater and flared pants set reminiscent of the retro era with a touch of modern elegance. Scroll ahead to see the post.

ALSO READ | Why Pooja Hegde's dreamy floral anarkali is perfect for your ethnic wardrobe

Pooja's ensemble is from the shelves of the British luxury womenswear brand, Safiyaa. It features a round neck jumper adorned with ribbed patterns, full sleeves with billowy cuffs, and a fitted silhouette. She teamed it with matching high-waisted red pants that had flared hem and fitted top.

Pooja Hegde is a retro queen in monotone ensemble.

Pooja made a strong case for monotone fashion and embracing the hot red shades with her ensemble. She wore it with minimal jewels, including black peep-toe sandals from Christian Louboutin, statement rings, red-tinted retro sunglasses, and metallic gold earrings featuring a large ball adornment.

Pooja Hegde opts for minimal make-up and accessories.

In the end, the Radhe Shyam actor tied her dark honey blonde tresses in a centre-parted messy top bun and chose nude nail paint, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, dewy base make-up, and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde and Prabhas's film Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, and Murli Sharma, among others. The film tells the story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana.

The film is preparing for a release on March 11, after its planned release in July, last year was pushed back due to the Covid-19.

