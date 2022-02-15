Pooja Hegde twins with ocean in bustier and 14k co-ord pantsuit in Maldives: See new pic

Actor Pooja Hegde may be back in Mumbai after enjoying a relaxed holiday in the Maldives. However, she is still in the beach state of mind as she continues posting pictures from the island nation. The Radhe Shyam star had escaped to the Maldives for celebrating her mother's 60th birthday with family members. Her latest post shows the actor twinning with the ocean in a stunning ensemble, and we are taking styling tips for making a statement at the beach.

On Monday evening, Pooja took to Instagram to post a picture of herself enjoying the balmy sun at her luxurious resort in the Maldives. She stood on a wooden dock and struck a cute pose to get clicked. "Twinning with the ocean," the actor captioned her post and also used hashtags like #freefalling and #dnd [do not disturb].

Pooja got this picture clicked on her last day in the Maldives. She chose a coordinated pantsuit set and a bustier for saying goodbye to the island nation. The ensemble is from the shelves of the handcrafted clothing label Vedika M.

Pooja's ensemble features a white bralette style top with a plunging neckline, cropped hem length and barely-there straps. The star flaunted her toned midriff in the bustier.

Pooja teamed the top with a hand-painted jacket and pant set in soothing green, white and blue shades that resembled the clear water of the ocean. The high-waisted pants feature a flared silhouette, and the jacket comes with notch lapels, open front, and quarter length sleeves.

Keen on buying the pantsuit set for your beach wardrobe? The outfit is called Hand Brush Painted Pant Suit Set, and it is available on the Vedika M website. It is worth ₹14,800.

The Hand Brush Painted Pant Suit Set.(vedikam.com)

The Beast actor accessorised her beach-ready look with strappy sandals, a dainty anklet, vintage sunglasses, and a gold chain with several charm pendants. In the end, she completed the glam picks with a messy ponytail and dewy make-up look.

