Pooja Hegde's red tiered saree and bralette is for the minimal and lowkey brides, it costs 55k

Recently, actor Pooja Hegde attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial's star cast arrived at the event dressed in red-themed outfits, and Pooja draped herself in a beauteous red tiered saree and a bralette blouse for the occasion. The ensemble is a must-have addition to every saree-lover and modern Indian woman's wardrobe. So, if you wish to know where you can get the look, we have the details for you. Check it out below. (Also Read | Pooja Hegde lives her Princess moment in a stunning blush pink off-shoulder gown: All pics inside)

Pooja Hegde's stunning look in a red tiered saree

On the weekend, Pooja Hegde posted pictures of herself dressed in the red tiered saree and bralette blouse on Instagram. Pooja captioned the post, "Ready for the Cirkus #cirkusthischristmas." The actor's bright red elegant and modern ensemble is from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's clothing label and features her signature design elements. If you are a minimal and lowkey bride, who doesn't want to go the traditional route for their big day, this saree can be the perfect pick. You can glam it with gold-toned jewellery, a red tulle floor-sweeping veil, and matching high heels.

What is the price of Pooja Hegde's saree?

The red tiered saree and blouse are available on the Arpita Mehta website. It is called the Red tiered sari and pleated blouse set. You can add it to your collection for ₹55,000.

The price of the saree Pooja Hegde wore to the Cirkus trailer launch. (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Regarding the design elements, Pooja's fusion organza and silk saree feature triple-layered tiers on the hem instead of pleats. The star wore the pallu in a low-hanging style, flaunting her svelte frame. Lastly, a pleated bralette blouse with a plunging neckline, strappy sleeves, a backless silhouette, and cropped midriff-baring hem rounded it off.

For the glam picks, Pooja chose centre-parted open wavy tresses, nude lip shade, minimal base, on-fleek brow, and mascara on the lashes. Dainty gemstone-adorned earrings, sleek bracelets, statement rings, and bright-red embroidered juttis gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez's Cirkus will release on Christmas Eve on December 23.

