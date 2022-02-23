Pooja Hegde rocks 7k romantic floral strappy midi dress at the Maldives

If you are looking for some fashion inspiration to slay brunch dates or casual outings, consider style cues served courtesy Bollywood actor Pooja Hegde's latest picture from the Maldives where she rocked a romantic, floral print, strappy midi dress. Continuing to leave us smitten with her resort wear fashion, Pooja served an eye-catching style in a floral sweetheart neckline midi dress that screams summer in romantic notes.

Taking to her social media handle, Pooja shared a video and a picture that gave travel and fashion enthusiasts a glimpse of her exotic getaway to the island nations. They featured Pooja donning a cream based midi dress that sported floral prints all over in orange and pink hues.

The midi dress came with adjustable spaghetti straps, a fitted bodice and a sweetheart neckline to raise the hotness quotient. Featuring a centre back zipper and seam details at bust, the midi dress extended into a tiered skirt waist-down.

Made of 100% recycled cotton, the midi dress was hand-made and hand-dyed, making it a winning choice for brunch soirees, casual dates and even to the park or beach as it channels the spring princess energy. Leaving her silky tresses open down her back, Pooja completed her attire with a pair of brown Kohlapuri chappals.

She accessorised her look with a pair of coiled gold hoop earrings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Pooja amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Sitting in the back of her resort with the turquoise ocean waters flowing below, Pooja struck a cute and pretty pose for the camera. She captioned the picture, “Kill them with success - bury them with your smile #mottoforlife #happybaby (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Alia Bhatt’s best friend Meghna Goyal’s clothing brand, Summer Somewhere, that boasts of trendy, affordable, timeless and trans-seasonal cool girl staples that promise to leave one with that nostalgic hint of a summer romance in the vacation-wear. The midi dress originally costs ₹6,990 on the designer website.

Pooja Hegde's midi dress from Summer Somewhere (summersomewhereshop.com)

Comfy, classy and totally versatile, midi dresses are a light, easy outfit-in-one and the backbone of our wardrobe in rain or shine, dinner dates, important work meetings and snoozed alarms.