Pooja Hegde turns boss babe in crop top and flared pants while promoting Radhe Shyam: Check out pics

Actor Pooja Hegde's sartorial choices for promoting Prabhas's Radhe Shyam have been blowing the internet's mind. The star has been playing with quirky, elegant and Gen-Z aesthetics while attending various events for the film. For her latest look during the film's promotion, Pooja turned into a boss babe dressed in an all-white crop top and flared pants set and delighted her 18.1 million-strong Instagram family.

On Monday, Pooja took to her official page to share the images, in which she donned the all-white look. The post featured coloured and black-and-white snippets, and the star captioned it, "Black and white or Color? You pick #RadheShyam." The ensemble is great for attending casual late-night dinners with your girlfriends or for outings. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's pictures.

Pooja's ensemble for Radhe Shyam promotions features a crop top. It comes with a one-shoulder neckline, fitted silhouette, wrap over detail on the bust and waist, and a cropped hem. She teamed it with high-waisted flared pants in a matching white shade.

Pooja Hegde is a legit boss babe in an all-white look.

The Radhe Shyam actor teamed the chic all-white look with minimal accessories and jewels. She chose pointed white and beige stilettos, hoop earrings, statement rings, and layered dainty gold bracelets. A centre-parted half-hairdo with faux crown braids and curled ends completed the hairstyle.

Pooja Hegde promotes Radhe Shyam in the all-white ensemble.

In the end, Pooja opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy base make-up, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows to round off the glam picks.

Pooja has been sharing back-to-back photos of herself promoting Radhe Shyam in jaw-dropping looks. From trendy mini dresses to coordinated sets, here are some of our favourite looks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam is preparing for a release on March 11. The star also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film Acharya in the pipeline.

