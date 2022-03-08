Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Pooja Hegde turns boss babe in crop top and flared pants while promoting Radhe Shyam: Check out pics
fashion

Pooja Hegde turns boss babe in crop top and flared pants while promoting Radhe Shyam: Check out pics

Pooja Hegde turned boss babe to promote Prabhas's Radhe Shyam in an all-white crop top and flared pants set. She took to Instagram to share the pictures with her Instagram family.
Pooja Hegde turns boss babe in crop top and flared pants while promoting Radhe Shyam: Check out pics
Published on Mar 08, 2022 10:06 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Pooja Hegde's sartorial choices for promoting Prabhas's Radhe Shyam have been blowing the internet's mind. The star has been playing with quirky, elegant and Gen-Z aesthetics while attending various events for the film. For her latest look during the film's promotion, Pooja turned into a boss babe dressed in an all-white crop top and flared pants set and delighted her 18.1 million-strong Instagram family.

On Monday, Pooja took to her official page to share the images, in which she donned the all-white look. The post featured coloured and black-and-white snippets, and the star captioned it, "Black and white or Color? You pick #RadheShyam." The ensemble is great for attending casual late-night dinners with your girlfriends or for outings. Scroll ahead to see Pooja's pictures.

Pooja's ensemble for Radhe Shyam promotions features a crop top. It comes with a one-shoulder neckline, fitted silhouette, wrap over detail on the bust and waist, and a cropped hem. She teamed it with high-waisted flared pants in a matching white shade.

Pooja Hegde is a legit boss babe in an all-white look. 
The Radhe Shyam actor teamed the chic all-white look with minimal accessories and jewels. She chose pointed white and beige stilettos, hoop earrings, statement rings, and layered dainty gold bracelets. A centre-parted half-hairdo with faux crown braids and curled ends completed the hairstyle.

Pooja Hegde promotes Radhe Shyam in the all-white ensemble. 

In the end, Pooja opted for subtle smoky eye shadow, nude brown lip shade, winged eyeliner, on-fleek brows, heavy mascara on the lashes, dewy base make-up, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows to round off the glam picks.

Pooja has been sharing back-to-back photos of herself promoting Radhe Shyam in jaw-dropping looks. From trendy mini dresses to coordinated sets, here are some of our favourite looks.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's film Radhe Shyam is preparing for a release on March 11. The star also has Salman Khan-starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, and filmmaker Koratala Siva's historical action film Acharya in the pipeline.

Topics
pooja hegde
