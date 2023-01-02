Popular men's jewellery pieces for 2023

Accessories and jewellery are meant to elevate any outfit real quick and men's jewellery, in particular, has become very trendy recently. Even though the idea of men's jewellery is by no means new, the way they wear it now is very different from how it was in the past and with appropriate styling, it may significantly improve even the most basic of appearances.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Raunak Samdaria, Co-Founder of MetaMan, revealed some must-have men's jewellery pieces that they need to add to their shopping list right now:

Rings are a timeless accessory and are so much in trend right now. They’re my personal favourite too. Whether you want to stack ‘em up or wear one plain band, they are an absolute game changer. They are versatile piece of jewellery that fits every persona. And rings are perfect for gifting too! Drool over DRIP – Jewellery talks are incomplete without mentioning Drip. Iced-out products with CZ settings are making everyone drool over these products as the hip-hop culture kicks in stronger. Whether it’s a tiny ring or a fully studded Cuban link chain, you can count on this drip jewellery to sweep in some swag. With the hip-hop culture making it so popular, everyone needs a piece of drip! These stone studded jewellery is the easiest and the most dashing way to make a style statement.

Adding to the list of popular men's jewellery for 2023, Ayushi Gudwani, Founder and CEO at FS Life, suggested -

If asked about the most timeless jewelry you own, the answer is likely to be pearls. They have been there since forever and this time they’re foreseen to become even bigger. From danglers to necklaces to the most intricate bracelets, one can never go wrong with pearls. Gemstones: While we talk of versatility in the jewelry world, gemstones can never be missed. The natural color pop or the muted elegance, a gemstone gives it all at once. A trend that’s meant to rise is further.

In today’s time and age, you can find jewellery being spotted on every celebrity, artist and public figure who doesn’t shy out from adoring jewellery and accessories to complete their outfit look and express themselves.