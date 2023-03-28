As we age, our skin undergoes changes such as wrinkles, fine lines and dullness but though ageing is inevitable, that doesn't mean we can't slow down the process and the beauty industry is filled with a plethora of skincare products that claim to reverse the signs of aging. However, not all of them are effective, and some may even do more harm than good so, what are the powerful anti-ageing ingredients you need to add to your skincare routine?

Powerful anti-ageing ingredients you need to add in your skincare (Photo by Darina Belonogova on Pexels)

The good news is that certain anti-ageing ingredients can help slow down this process. These ingredients can help to maintain youthful-looking skin by reducing the appearance of wrinkles, boosting collagen production and improving skin elasticity.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Kajol R Paswwan, Celebrity Makeup Artist, suggested some powerful anti-ageing ingredients that you need to add to your skincare routine -

Retinol: Retinol is a form of vitamin A that helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. It works by increasing cell turnover and boosting collagen production. However, retinol can be irritating to some people, so it's best to start with a low concentration and gradually build up. Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that helps to protect the skin from free radical damage. It also helps to boost collagen production, brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid: Hyaluronic acid is a natural component of our skin that helps to keep it hydrated and plump. As we age, the production of hyaluronic acid decreases, which can lead to dry, dull-looking skin. Adding hyaluronic acid to your skincare routine can help to restore moisture to the skin and improve its texture. Peptides: Peptides are amino acids that help to stimulate collagen production, which is essential for maintaining youthful-looking skin. They also help to improve skin elasticity and firmness, reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Piyush Jain, CEO of SkinInspired and Yorgain, recommended two essential ingredients for an effective anti-aging skincare routine -

Retinol and Vitamin C:

Retinol is a form of Vitamin A that helps stimulate collagen production, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and improve skin texture. It's best used at night since sunlight can degrade its effectiveness. On the other hand, Vitamin C is an antioxidant that protects the skin from free radical damage, brightens the complexion, and evens out skin tone. It's best used during the day to protect the skin from environmental stressors.

2. Sunscreen: The First Line of Defense:

Prevention is better than cure when it comes to anti-aging. Using sunscreen as a first line of defense can prevent 90 percent of premature aging caused by sun exposure. Jain advocates using sunscreen instead of using excessive products.

In conclusion, incorporating Retinol, Vitamin C, and sunscreen into your skincare routine can work wonders for your skin. Kajol R Paswwan asserted, “Incorporating these powerful anti-ageing ingredients into your skincare routine can help to maintain youthful-looking skin as you age. These products work wonders for me but it's important to remember that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and what works for one person may not work for another. Consult with a skincare professional to determine the best anti-ageing ingredients and products for your specific needs. Skin-care is self-care and if you haven't yet started investing in it, please do it as soon as you can!”