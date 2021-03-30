Prachi Desai cuts contemporary-chic silhouette in ivory Chanderi jacket, lehenga

Though production stopped, stores closed and catwalks went dark due to the Covid-19 lockdowns last year, fashion is now back and better than it was before and Bollywood actor Prachi Desai’s latest pictures are enough to back our claim. Tossing fast fashion out of the window, Prachi made traffic stop with her boho-chic all ivory look that laid perfect sartorial inspiration to keep eyes on fashion but feet on the ground.

Prachi has been making headlines recently for returning to the silver screen as a cop in Aban Bharucha Deohans’ thriller film ‘Silence... Can You Hear It?’ in which she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Back in action with a digital debut, Prachi essays a never-played-before character of investigating officer, Inspector Sanjana, who is feisty, strong-willed and a risk-taker.

Taking to her social media handle this Holi, Prachi shared two pictures that gave fans and fashionistas a sneak-peek into her dolled-up look for Indian Pro Music League (IPML). The pictures featured the diva donning an ivory-coloured pleated peplum top that sported cutwork hem and was made of chanderi fabric.

Prachi teamed the top with an ivory chanderi lehenga that came with a multicoloured embroidered yoke and the skirt was also made of chanderi. To add a Bohemian touch to this breesy look, Prachi layered the top with an ivory short boloro jacket that featured multicoloured beadwork embroidery and tie-ups on the sleeves.

Pinning back her soft curls that fell down her back, Prachi aced the hotness quotient with a dab of luscious red lipstick. She amplified the glam with dewy makeup that included rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, nude eye shadow tint and filled-in eyebrows.

Accessorising her look with a pair of Fiore Earrings from Antarez Jewels, Prachi struck elegant poses for the camera. She captioned the pictures, “Happy Holi All dressed up for @ipml_official #SilenceCanYouHearIt @zeetv @zee5premium @zeestudiosofficial (sic).”

The ivory pieces are credited to Spring Summer 2021 collection of Indian fashion designer Chandrima Agnihotri’s eponymous label that boasts of contemporary-chic silhouettes layered with meticulous Indian handicrafts and embroidery. While the jacket originally costs ₹27,990, the peplum top is worth ₹12,990 and the lehenga is priced at ₹35,990.

Prachi Desai's short Bolero jacket from Chandrima (ogaan.com)

Prachi Desai's peplum top from Chandrima (ogaan.com)

Prachi Desai's ivory lehenga from Chandrima (ogaan.com)

Prachi Desai was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Devki Bhatt.

