Pregnant Alia Bhatt nails cool maternity look in shirt and elevated jeans with Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra IIT event

As the release date of their much-anticipated film Brahmastra draws close, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are promoting it all over the country with enthusiasm. On Saturday, the couple visited IIT Bombay for a promotional event for their movie. Their pictures and videos from the occasion went viral on social media. They showed the mom-to-be nailing maternity fashion in a classic shirt and elevated denim jeans. It is one of the many cool looks that Alia has donned for her film promotions after announcing she is pregnant with her and Ranbir Kapoor's first child. Keep scrolling to find out how she styled the look and take tips from Alia.

Alia Bhatt promotes Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor at IIT Bombay

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended a promotional event for their upcoming film Brahmastra. Alia even dropped pictures of her uber-cool look for the affair on Instagram with the caption, "IIT Bombay...here we come! Thanks to promotions at least I can proudly say I got into IIT (for one hour)." Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Alia for the occasion. She chose a beige shirt and dual-toned denim jeans - an effortlessly stylish look that should be in every new pregnant mom's closet. Check out Alia's photos below and find how she styled the look. (Also Read: Loved mom-to-be Alia Bhatt's see-through top for Brahmastra promotions with Ranbir Kapoor? It costs ₹1 lakh)

Alia's collared beige shirt comes with a regular fitting and front button closure in contrast white hue. It also features full-length rolled-up sleeves to give a casual touch and drop shoulders. Alia tucked the shirt inside a pair of dual-toned denim pants to complete her outfit.

Alia's dark blue denim jeans features a high-rise waistline, flared hem, light blue patches adorned with a quirky print, and a baggy silhouette. In the end, Alia chose large gold hoop earrings, statement rings and peep-toe block heel sandals to accessorise the ensemble.

A side-parted open hairdo, nude brown lip shade, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, sharp contouring, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin gave the finishing touches.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are pregnant with their first child in June. The couple had tied the knot in April this year. They married each other in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family. Additionally, Brahmastra, which is their first film together, is set to release on September 9.

