Preity Zinta Birthday: A look back at the actress' fashionable moments

Preity Zinta, the Bollywood actress and fashion icon has always been known for her impeccable sense of style. From red carpet-glam to casual streetwear, she has never failed to make a fashion statement. With her ability to carry off a variety of looks with ease, Preity has become a source of inspiration for many. Despite the fact that the actress isn't extremely active in movies, she is undoubtedly highly active on social media and frequently shares glimpses of her life. Preity is loved for her bubbly personality, beautiful dimples and outstanding performance. As the actress celebrates her 48th birthday, let's revisit some of her fashionable moments and get a glimpse into the different aspects of her style journey. (Also read: Preity Zinta is ready to burn off desserts and mithai with a rigorous workout at the gym: Check out latest video )

1. Preity's red carpet glam

Preity has always had a love for red carpets and she never fails to make an impression with her gowns. From sleek and chic to vintage-inspired, she has worn it all. Preity made heads turn at the awards ceremony with her stunning red sequin gown. The crimson ruffle dress featured dramatic sheer sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a sweeping train. She finished off her appearance with a chic hair bun and vibrant red lips.

2. Cool and chic vibe in polka dot dress

Preity has a love for bold and vibrant prints, and she is not afraid to experiment with different patterns and styles. The actress wears a red flared dress with white polka dots, and she looks just gorgeous. Her dress is a perfect lunch date inspiration. She accessorised it with a messy hairdo, white sneakers, and silver hoops earrings.

3. Preity's sparkling look in bodycon dress

Preity has always had an eye for detail and this is reflected in her evening wear as well. From flowy gowns to elegant dresses, she knows how to make a statement. For a Bollywood party, the actress donned a stunning green dress featuring a halter neck, sequin detailing, falling sleeves and bodycon fitting. She completed her glam look with straight hair and minimal makeup.

4. Preity's street style look in leather pants

Preity's street style is marked by her love for casual, comfortable and yet stylish outfits. From distressed denim to printed tops, she knows how to keep it casual yet fashionable. The actress is giving all biker vibes in leather pants, a golden sleeveless top and black boots. Her wavy curls and red lips perfectly complemented her look.

5. Preity's experiment with colours

Preity has a love for bright and bold hues, and she is not afraid to experiment with different shades. From vibrant greens to pop pinks, she has always kept it fun. The actress wore a multicoloured dress with a striking and unique design and print that elevates its elegance and boldness. She looks stunning in this strapless dress, and her makeup is as striking as her stunning attire.

6. Preity's love for ethnic wear

Preity has a love for traditional Indian wear, and she has always incorporated it into her fashion choices. From sarees to lehengas, she has always kept it stylish. Her Diwali look in a beautiful white anarkali suit with intricate golden embroidery is a must-have for this wedding season. She paired it with a matching net dupatta and heavy statement earrings.

