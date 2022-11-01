Preity Zinta is ready to burn off desserts and mithai with a rigorous workout at the gym: Check out latest video

Diwali and all the celebrations taking place before and after the festival of lights, including Bhai Dooj, Dhanteras and more, are all about enjoying with family and friends. During the festive season, apart from following various traditions, we all indulge in eating mouth-watering sweet dishes and other delicacies. And it seems like Preity Zinta did the same. And now that the major festivals are over, the actor is ready to burn off all the desserts and mithai at the gym.

Preity Zinta burns off calories from festive mithai and desserts at the gym

On Monday evening, Preity Zinta posted a snippet from her exercise session at the gym on Instagram. The video shows the star practising a variation of the Crunches exercise at the workout studio to tone her abs and work her core muscles. Preity captioned the post, "After all the festivities it's time to burn all the dessert and mithai's off! Thank you @jakehayden42 for constantly pushing me in the gym [punch emoji] #dontgiveup #pzfit #ting." Her clip will motivate you to shed off those extra kilos acquired during the festive season. Check out the video below for some solid inspiration. (Also Read: Preity Zinta is running towards a healthier version in new Cardio workout video, Hrithik Roshan reacts: Watch inside)

The video shows Preity lying on the gym floor with her legs raised in the air to maintain pressure on the core muscles and keep them engaged. The star did a variation of the Crunches exercise for the abs and created resistance during the routine by holding a tube in her hands. Dressed in a light grey full-sleeved top with dark grey tights, gloves and sports shoes, Preity nailed the workout routine.

After Preity posted the clip, many netizens liked the video and dropped compliments in the comments section. Actor Nargis Fakhri wrote, "Omg the caption is [100 point emoji]! "[muscle flexing emoticon]. Another user commented, "Strong woman." A user wrote, "That caption is everything."

Meanwhile, Preity Zinta married her husband, Gene Goodenough, in a private ceremony on February 2016. The couple welcomed their twins, Jai and Gia, via surrogacy in November 2021.