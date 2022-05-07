Preity Zinta is running towards a healthier version in new Cardio workout video, Hrithik Roshan reacts: Watch inside

Actor Preity Zinta always keeps her fitness levels in check by indulging in different workout routines at the gym. The star often posts exercise videos on social media to share her journey with fans, motivating them to get rid of their laziness and jump on the health bandwagon. Even her latest video backs our claim. It shows the 47-year-old actor doing an intense cardio exercise and working towards a healthier version of herself. The post even got a reaction from one of Bollywood's OG fitness enthusiasts - Hrithik Roshan. Scroll ahead to watch Preity's video and read Hrithik's comment on her post.

On Friday, Preity posted a video of herself doing the 'Running in place' exercise at the gym. The star, dressed in a black racerback tank top and dark blue yoga pants paired with hair tied in a ponytail and wearing grey and neon-coloured shoes, did the cardio exercise. The video showed her running vigorously while remaining in one place. "Running towards a healthier Me #Pzfit #gymmotivation #Cardio #ting," Preity captioned the post. (Also Read: Preity Zinta’s workout video of planks to pikes Pilates is Monday fitness inspo)

Watch the video here:

The video begins with Preity running in one place and gradually increasing her pace with each passing second. After the star posted the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from her followers. Hrithik Roshan took to the comments section to drop an amusing reaction teasing Preity. He wrote, "O ho so fast where u going ? wait wait I'm also coming." Another user wrote, "Look at you! [heart eye, fire and heart emoticon]."

Running In Place Benefits:

Running in place elevates the heart rate, improves blood sugar levels, strengthens the lower body, fixes posture, and burns calories and fat. All of this helps with weight loss. One also boosts their cardiovascular function, enhances lung capacity, and improves circulation by doing this exercise.

Cardio Workout Benefits:

Cardio workout benefits the brain and joint health, elevates mood, increases blood flow, improves memory, keeps blood sugar in check, improves sexual functions, boosts the immune system and regulates the sleep cycle.