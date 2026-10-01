Preity Zinta just dropped her honest wedding jewellery advice and every bride needs to hear it

Forget those heavy chandelier earrings that give you a headache. Actor Preity Zinta says your wedding jewellery should be sentimental, comfortable, and actually wearable. In an interview with The Nod, shared on Instagram on September 30, Preity got real about heirlooms, personal style, and what she thinks modern brides should experiment with. Spoiler: it's not the usual 'buy more diamonds' advice. Also read | How to pick the perfect gemstone jewellery for every occasion

Her most special jewellery

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When asked to talk about the most luxurious piece in her collection, Preity didn't name a brand. “All the jewellery my dad bought for my mother. It's just so special for me. I wore it for my wedding. I have it, I want to give it to my daughter and my daughter-in-law,” she shared, adding, “I like all jewellery... I love rings, I love the haath phools, they're beautiful. I love the kamarbandhs, they are beautiful."

For her intimate 2016 wedding to Gene Goodenough, Preity wore a classic red bridal lehenga with intricate motifs, but she skipped the bling overload. Instead, she paired her lehenga with her mother's heirloom jadau set. The result was timeless, emotional and far more valuable than anything new.

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{{^usCountry}} Preity's takeaway for brides? You don't always need that oversized, trending choker you will never wear again. Your mom or nani's kundan set will age better, photograph better, and mean more. Preity also let slip a fun style tip: 'more brides should experiment with nose rings'. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preity's takeaway for brides? You don't always need that oversized, trending choker you will never wear again. Your mom or nani's kundan set will age better, photograph better, and mean more. Preity also let slip a fun style tip: 'more brides should experiment with nose rings'. {{/usCountry}}

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Her biggest jewellery ick?

This is the piece of advice every 2026 bride needs to save. Preity's ultimate jewellery ick is heavy earrings. “I don't like jewellery where the earrings are so heavy that you get a headache. There have been a lot of times when I've worn old family jewellery, and after 20 minutes, 30 minutes, I had to put it in my bag, and then it breaks,” she said.

Anyone who has attended an Indian wedding knows the drill. Celebrations are five to nine-hour marathons. If your ears are throbbing and your head is pounding by hour one, you are not enjoying the wedding — you are just enduring it. And there is a second risk. Those delicate heirloom pieces are not meant to be tossed into a potli bag mid-function. A bent hook, a lost stone — that's how precious jewellery gets damaged.

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Preity's fix is simple: choose lightweight, well-balanced pieces. If you love the heavy look, have it made hollow or use invisible ear-support patches. Comfort is queen.

Preity also laughed about her rocky start with jewellery as a kid. Growing up, she was constantly sneaking into her mother's cupboard to try on her favourites, only to break or misplace them, get scolded, and eventually get banned from the collection altogether. Today, that same collection is her most treasured possession — one she wore on her wedding day and plans to pass on.

Preity's bridal mantra is simple and refreshing: wear history, not heaviness. Wear memories, not headaches. And make sure you can actually dance, laugh and enjoy your wedding in what you are wearing.

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