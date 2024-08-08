Preity Zinta takes over Toronto in stunning suit, brings Bollywood glamour to food festival. Watch

Preity Zinta is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps setting fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile. From rocking a lehenga to decking up in casuals to keeping it chic in a gown, Preity can do it all. The actor knows how to keep it minimal, sassy and stunning. Preity’s white salwar suit for the event has the perfect desi vibe to it.(Instagram/@realpz )

The actor recently attended an event in Toronto and shared a few glimpses of it on her Instagram profile. Taste of India--a food festival--took place over the weekend and Preity attended the event as one of the guests. “What an amazing weekend in Toronto for another event for Taste of India, the largest food festival in North America. So humbled and so happy to see all those smiling faces. Nothing compares to our desi food and our desi vibe,” read her post.

Preity Zinta's white salwar suit is just perfect

Preity’s white salwar suit for the event has the perfect desi vibe to it. The actor kept it minimal and ethnic in a white suit with golden embellished floral patterns adorning the attire. The salwar featured a round neckline and short sleeves. With a matching organza dupatta with golden zari borders, Preity looked stunning as ever. “I loved every part of being in Toronto. A big shout out to everyone in Toronto for showering me with so much of love,” read an excerpt of her post.

Glimpses of Taste of India Festival

Preity accessorised her look with a matching white bag with golden patterns adorning it. The actor wore her tresses loose with curls and a side part. The reel shared by Preity on her Instagram profile featured multiple snippets of the actor taking part in the ceremony. From lighting the diya to waving to the fans, the actor can be seen doing it all. The reel also gave us a glimpse of the plethora of food items that the festival offered.

