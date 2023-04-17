Baba Siddique’s Iftar party is the annual bash for the A-listers of the film and fashion fraternity to come together under one roof and celebrate. Organised by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique, the iftar party was a star-studded affair a day before when the celebrities walked in, posed for the cameras in their best attires, and looked gorgeous as ever and celebrated the night together. From Salman khan to Preity Zinta to Huma Qureshi, the film fraternity attended the iftar party and gave us major fashion goals for the upcoming festive season. Take a look at what everyone wore to the bash:

Preity Zinta to Huma Qureshi, who wore what at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Preity Zinta looked festive and bright in a stunning yellow ensemble. Embracing the festive season, the actor chose a yellow salwar suit with silver embroidery work at the torso, teamed with a pair of matching sharara set and a matching dupatta on one shoulder adding more festive vibes to her look. In minimal makeup, Preity let her ensemble do all the talking.

Huma Qureshi chose a shade of pastel tone for the iftar bash. In an ivory white anarkali featuring embroidery work in golden resham threads, a closed neckline, full sleeves and a matching dupatta on one side with golden zari work at the borders, Huma aced the look. In a clean bun with minimal makeup, Huma looked stunning as ever.

Huma posed for the cameras. (HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde stole the show in a black sequined ruffle saree with a matching sequined sleeveless blouse. Showing off her toned abs, Pooja embraced the ethnic vibes and gave us major goals in minimal jewellery. She wore her tresses into a bun and decked up in smokey eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Shehnaaz Gill, for the Iftar party, chose a red salwar suit with heavy embroidery work in golden threads at the neckline and the torso. In matching trousers and a dupatta, she smiled at the cameras and looked perfect.

Salman Khan stole the show as soon as he walked in. In a black kurta and a pair of matching ethnic trousers, Salman posed for the cameras and walked inside.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundra looked adorable together as they decked up in contrasting colours. While Tejasswi chose a white ethnic pantsuit, Karan looked dapper in a green sequined sherwani teamed with white ethnic trousers and a white pleated dupatta.

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar gave us major fashion goals. In a green salwar suit with zari work, Gauahar looked every bit gorgeous, while Zaid chose a white and gold sherwani for the occasion.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.

