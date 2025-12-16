Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
Price drop on luxury lipsticks during Myntra End of Reason Sale: Get up to 40% off

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 10:58 am IST

Lipsticks are one of the most loved makeup products. Here are some luxury lipsticks available at up to 40% discount during the Myntra End of Reason Sale. 

When it comes to makeup, nothing defines your glam look like a swipe of lipstick would. In case you have been looking to buy some luxury, high-end lipsticks, here is a list of our top 8 lipsticks available at up to 40% off during the Myntra End of Reason Sale.

Price drop on luxury lipsticks: Up to 40% off(Pexels)
Price drop on luxury lipsticks: Up to 40% off(Pexels)

You can pick from brands like MAC, Chambhor, Estee Lauder, and many more during the sale. In addition to the amazing and lucrative discounts, you can also earn cashback offers on purchases made with credit and debit cards.

Check out the top 8 luxury lipsticks on sale:

1.

M.A.C MACximal Matte Lipstick - Twig
M.A.C MACximal Matte Lipstick in Twig delivers a modern matte finish with intense pigment and all-day comfort. This universally flattering rosy-brown shade glides on smoothly, offering full coverage without drying the lips. Enriched with conditioning ingredients, it keeps lips soft while maintaining a bold, sophisticated look. Customers love its long wear and classic versatility, often praising how Twig complements both everyday makeup and elegant evening looks without fading or cracking.

2.

ANASTASIA BEVERLY HILLS Long Lasting Matte Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick
Anastasia Beverly Hills Matte Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick offers a luxurious, weightless feel with rich, long-lasting colour payoff. Its velvety formula applies smoothly and sets to a soft matte finish that resists smudging. Designed for comfort, it prevents dryness while delivering bold definition. Customers frequently highlight its intense pigmentation and plush texture, noting that it stays flawless for hours and feels surprisingly lightweight for a matte liquid lipstick.

3.

Estee Lauder Explicit Slick Shine Lipstick - 0.6g - Heat of the Moment
Estée Lauder Explicit Slick Shine Lipstick in Heat of the Moment delivers vibrant colour with a high-shine, balm-like feel. This luxe lipstick hydrates instantly while enhancing lips with a smooth, glossy finish. Perfect for on-the-go glamour, it offers buildable coverage and effortless application. Customers rave about its comfortable wear and luminous shine, often sharing that it keeps lips moisturised while adding a fresh, youthful pop of colour.

4.

Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick- First Time
Smashbox Be Legendary Prime & Plush Lipstick in First Time combines bold colour with a nourishing, creamy formula. Infused with primer-like benefits, it smooths lips while delivering rich pigment in a single swipe. This lipstick feels lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making it ideal for daily wear. Customers consistently praise its comfortable texture and even application, noting that it enhances lip shape while keeping lips soft and supple all day.

5.

CLARINS Joli Rouge Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick - Pink Petunia
Clarins Joli Rouge Hydrating Long Lasting Lipstick in Pink Petunia blends vibrant colour with skincare-inspired hydration. Formulated with plant-based extracts, it nourishes lips while delivering a radiant satin finish. The lightweight texture ensures long-lasting comfort without feathering. Customers love its moisturising feel and fresh pink tone, often commenting that it brightens the complexion and keeps lips smooth, making it a favourite for both work and special occasions.

6.

Lancome L' Absolu Rouge Cream Bullet Lipstick 3.4g - Rose Lancome
Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Cream Lipstick in Rose Lancôme offers timeless elegance with a rich, creamy finish. This iconic lipstick delivers intense colour while deeply moisturising the lips for all-day comfort. Its luxurious bullet design ensures precise application and a flawless look. Customers frequently praise its smooth texture and sophisticated shade, sharing that it feels indulgent on the lips and elevates any makeup look instantly.

7.

Jeffree Star Cosmetics Shiny Trap Lipstick - Scorpio
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Shiny Trap Lipstick in Scorpio delivers high-impact shine with bold, opaque colour. This creamy formula glides effortlessly, creating a dramatic, glossy finish without stickiness. Designed for statement lips, it keeps lips comfortable and hydrated throughout wear. Customers love the intense pigment and mirror-like shine, often highlighting how Scorpio makes a confident, edgy impression while remaining surprisingly comfortable for long wear.

  • What makes a lipstick “luxury”?

    Luxury lipsticks feature premium ingredients, superior pigmentation, advanced formulas, and elegant packaging for enhanced comfort and performance.

  • Are luxury lipsticks better for lip health?

    Yes, many luxury lipsticks include hydrating and nourishing ingredients like oils, vitamins, and botanical extracts.

  • Do luxury lipsticks last longer?

    They are formulated for improved wear, colour payoff, and comfort, often lasting longer with less fading.

  • Are luxury lipsticks suitable for sensitive lips?

    Most luxury brands prioritise gentle, skin-friendly formulations, making them suitable for sensitive lips.

  • How should I choose the right luxury lipstick shade?

    Consider your skin tone, undertone, and the occasion—neutral shades suit daily wear, while bold hues elevate special looks.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
