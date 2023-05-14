Priyanka Chopra dazzels in a glamorous green ruffle saree for Parineeti Chopra's engagement. Here's what it costs

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engagement on May 13 and it was a joyous occasion for their friends and family. The ceremony was made even more special with the presence of Priyanka Chopra, who looked stunning in a lime green saree. The 'desi girl' was a vision of elegance as she graced the event held at Delhi's Kapurthala House. Priyanka Chopra, a renowned global icon, is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense. She has been known for her iconic fashion moments, and she did not disappoint at her cousin's engagement ceremony. She appeared stunning in a sexy green ruffled saree that left everyone in awe. Get ready to scroll and discover the fashion details of her stunning outfit. (Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dreamy pastel-coloured engagement attire will leave you spellbound )

Priyanka Chopra looks absolutely stunning in a lime green ruffled saree

Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a lime green ruffle saree at cousin Parineeti's engagement ceremony, leaving us in awe.(Varinder Chawla)

Last Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to showcase her love for her cousin Parineeti and dazzled fans with some exclusive behind-the-scenes snaps of the ceremony. Along with the post, the actress also shared a heartfelt caption that read, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Can't wait for the wedding! It's wonderful to see both families so happy, and it was such a blast catching up with everyone!" In the pictures, Priyanka looked absolutely gorgeous, donning a lime green ruffled saree while posing with her family. Let's dive into the photos and check out her stunning outfit!

Draped in a gorgeous lime green saree, Priyanka Chopra poses with her family. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra never fails to take our breath away every time she dons a saree. For the ceremony the actress donned a stunned lime green ruffled saree and a strapless blouse by fashion label Mishru, exuding traditional elegance with a modern twist. The saree set, named Noemi, consisted of a ruffle saree, sea coral corset, and a tulle focal point, all made of natural crepe and organza. Priyanka looked effortlessly stunning and confident in her outfit, which was minimalistic yet glamorous for the occasion. Her off-shoulder corset-style top, featuring embroidery and sequin work, perfectly complemented the saree's matching hue.

Priyanka's attire was not just a feast for the eyes but also for the wallet. Her gorgeous lime green saree set was from the luxury clothing brand, Mishru, and carried a staggering price tag of Rs. 78,700. The cost of her outfit left many jaws dropping, but there is no denying that the actress looked absolutely stunning in it. Her breathtaking attire was worth every penny and served as a true embodiment of luxury fashion.

Priyanka Chopra's saree carries a hefty price tag of Rs. 78,000. (www.mishru.com)

To complete her glamorous look, Priyanka adorned her saree with a layered diamond choker necklace and pendant chain, along with some stacked golden bracelets on her wrist. She also added a touch of glam with chic big rectangle sunglasses. When it came to makeup, she kept it minimal yet impactful. Her eyes were beautifully accentuated with mascara, nude eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner. A blush was applied to her contoured cheeks, and she wore a dewy base with a berry lipstick shade. Priyanka left her long and lustrous tresses open, parted in the middle, which perfectly complemented her traditional look.