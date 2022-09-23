Priyanka Chopra in chic blue powersuit screams fierce elegance as she attends two events: All pics, videos

After celebrating her husband Nick Jonas' 30th birthday with friends and family and setting the streets of New York on fire with her glamorous style, Priyanka Chopra stepped out on Thursday in a chic powersuit that screamed fierce elegance. The star attended two events - FC Festival and Forbes Philanthropy Summit - and soon, snippets of her at the occasions started going viral on social media. While Priyanka promoted her upcoming show Citadel with Anthony Russo during the FC Festival, she opened up on using her platform to make positive changes in the world at the Forbes Summit. Keep scrolling to see more.

Priyanka Chopra is a boss babe in a chic powersuit

On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra stepped out in a blue powersuit to attend two events - FC Festival and Forbes Philanthropy Summit. Pictures and videos of the star from the occasions started going viral on social media. She and Anthony Russo - one of the creators of the science-fiction drama television series Citadel - attended the FC Festival. Her boss babe look is a winner ensemble for attending office parties or working at the office on a Friday, so don't forget to take some styling tips from the star. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra dons gorgeous white dress to celebrate Nick Jonas' 30th birthday)

Priyanka's outfit features an open-front blazer with padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, cut-out details tied together with ribbons, and a curved hemline. She wore the jacket with a black square-neck bodysuit and an embellished brooch. The top has a plunging neckline which flaunted her décolletage.

Priyanka rounded off her attire with matching high-waisted blue straight-fitted pants. Lastly, she wore black pointed stilettos, dainty earrings, a sleek gold bracelet, and a statement ring for accessories. In the end, Priyanka chose centre-parted open curly tresses, smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, dewy skin, beaming highlighter, and mascara on the lashes for the glam picks.

Earlier, Priyanka and Nick were clicked outside her restaurant Sona in New York, where they enjoyed a dinner date. While Priyanka chose a black backless maxi dress with matching accessories, Nick complemented her in a printed shirt, blue satin pants and sneakers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas on December 1, 2018. The couple has a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who they welcomed via surrogacy on January 15, 2022.