Priyanka Chopra in gorgeous salwar kameez enjoys the sun in Los Angeles for poolside shoot: See pics here

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself basking in the sun for a poolside photoshoot at her home in Los Angeles, California. The star, who welcomed her first child with her husband Nick Jonas, enjoyed the sun on her skin and the wind messing her hair up for the clicks. She chose to wear a gorgeous salwar in lemon yellow and white hues in the photos that gave off summer vibes. If you are looking for some inspiration to upgrade your traditional summer wardrobe, take cues from the star.

On Friday morning (IST), Priyanka took to her social media page to share pictures of herself posing by the pool and enjoying the balmy sun rays on her skin. She captioned the photos, "When the sun hits just right." The salwar kameez she wore in the pictures is from the shelves of designer Pooja Rajpal Jaggi's eponymous label. Scroll ahead to see Priyanka's post. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for date in trendy street-style looks)

The salwar kameez set comes in lemon yellow and white hues. The lemon yellow-coloured kurta features long bell sleeves, a figure-skimming silhouette, a plunging V neckline, peacock designs made in sheer cut-out pattern, and lace details on the cuffs.

Priyanka teamed the kameez with pristine white pants featuring scalloped hemline, sheer floral cut-out patterns, straight fit billowy fit, and ankle-length hem. The star rounded off the ensemble by draping a matching lemon yellow dupatta on her shoulders. It comes with beaded tassels and gota work on borders.

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in pretty salwar kameez.

Priyanka accessorised the traditional poolside look with pastel blue patterned slip-on sandals, silver bangles, tinted sunglasses, and large silver hoop earrings.

In the end, Priyanka chose messy and windswept open tresses with wavy ends, berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, and minimal make-up to round off the glam picks for herself.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects lined up this year. She has Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline. Additionally, she and Nick Jonas announced the birth of their daughter at the end of January this year, sharing that they welcomed their first child via surrogate.

