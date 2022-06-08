Priyanka Chopra in plunging neck contrast gown at Bulgari event takes over Paris with her elegance: See pics, videos

After making heads turn in an orange sequinned dress and bonding with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Anne Hathaway during Bulgari's event in Paris, Priyanka Chopra attended another show for the Italian luxury label today (IST). The star stepped out in the French capital looking like a Parisian dream in a plunging neck contrast-coloured gown. She wore an exaggerated piece that deserves every bit of your attention and looked like it belonged on the runway. Celebrity stylist Law Roach styled Priyanka for the star-studded event. The pictures speak for her breathtaking beauty.

Priyanka took over Paris with her jaw-dropping elegance in a black and white gown to attend a Bulgari event in the city. The pictures and videos of the actor are taking over the internet, with fan accounts also sharing snippets from the occasion. Priyanka slipped into creation by London-based designer Robert Wun for the Bulgari event. Scroll ahead to take a look. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra in orange plunging neck dress worth ₹1 lakh attends Bulgari event with BLACKPINK's Lisa, Anne Hathaway)

Coming to the design details, Priyanka's dress comes in contrasting black and white shades. While the dress comes in a solid black hue, its borders are decorated in exaggerated white ruffles forming a halo behind Priyanka's head and surrounding her frame on the bottom. The sleeveless dress features a plunging neckline accentuating the star's décolletage, a criss-cross backless tie-up, and a figure-hugging silhouette flaunting her enviable curves.

According to the designer's Instagram page, Priyanka's dress is named the Contrast Dove Gown. The star styled the look with a silver choker necklace adorned with precious emerald stones, matching earrings and a statement ring. A centre-parted messy bun with loose strands sculpting her face completed the hairdo.

In the end, Priyanka chose sleek black winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy berry-toned lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks with the black-and-white look.

What do you think of this stunning ensemble Priyanka wore to the Bulgari event?

Meanwhile, Priyanka is the global brand ambassador for Bulgari, and she even starred with Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and BLACKPINK's Lisa for their latest brand campaign called Unexpected Wonders.

