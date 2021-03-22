Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in 1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit

For her recent tete-a-tete with the renowned talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, Priyanka Chopra wore an outfit that blew everyone's mind away. During the show, Priyanka had a heart-to-heart discussion with Oprah regarding a lot of things including her memoir, Unfinished, her father and some of her regrets among other things.

For the show, the Baywatch actor wore a whimsical jumpsuit. The powder blue wool crepe number featured statement sculptural folds such as the oversized leaf on the torso that made the jumpsuit stand out. The one-shoulder full-sleeved piece also featured cutout details on the left side of her waist and a sophisticated feminine silhouette. The jumpsuit had a fun and chic vibe up top and the well-tailored pants gave it a professional touch as well.

For her interview, Priyanka teamed this outfit with a pair of silver strappy heels and accessorised it with a pair of statement matching earrings. She kept her glam subtle for the event and was seen with just mascara-laden lashes, very fine eyeliner, slightly blushed cheeks, a nude lipstick and some highlighter. She left her side-parted beach wave hair open and we are a fan of this elegant ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra during the interview (Instagram/roland_mouret)

Coming back to her look, Priyanka's chic jumpsuit is by the French fashion designer Roland Mouret and it is worth ₹1,49,869 (USD 1,495).

Priyanka Chopra's jumpsuit is worth ₹1.5 lakh (rolandmouret.com)

Priyanka has been lately giving us a lot of stunning sartorial moments. Check out some of our favourite looks donned by the actor recently:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her web series Citadel in London. She has also completed filming for her films Matrix 4 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves and Text For You. At the moment, the actor is soaring high on the fact that her latest release The White Tiger bagged an Oscar nomination.

