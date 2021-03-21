IND USA
Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father: 'If I cleaned my plate, he'd be excited'
Priyanka Chopra tells Oprah what she misses the most about her father: 'If I cleaned my plate, he'd be excited'

  • Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The actor revealed what she misses the most about him and how he helped her find peace.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 05:34 PM IST

During her interview with the iconic talk show host Oprah Winfrey on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra. The actor's father passed away in June 2013, after a five-year battle with cancer. Over the past few years, she has remembered him on several occasions and has a wrist tattoo dedicated to him.

Priyanka said she missed her father doubling up as her cheerleader in life. She recalled that her father would get excited about her smallest joys and victories.

"I miss most about him just how unabashedly proud of me he would be in the littlest things. Even if I am having dinner and my plate is clean, my dad would be excited. If I wore a dress that I liked, my dad would be excited. From the littlest thing to the biggest thing, he would be the loudest in the room. I miss the noise, the excitement he had, the joy and investment he had in my life and just how excited he used to be about everything about me," she said.

"I do feel that he's been instrumental in me being where I am today. He's helped me find a sense of peace, which I never had when he was around. He always saw me as a reckless, trying to get to the new place thing and he always wanted me to have a sense of peace. That's when I feel him around, when I feel peaceful," she added.

Also Read: When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'

Priyanka also told Oprah that her faith was tested after her father's demise. She recalled being 'angry' and added that her relationship with God changed a little at that juncture of life. "But then at the same time, I feel like God helped me find salvation and come out of it too. But at that time, it was tested," she said. She also said that she did not leave any stone unturned when it came to getting the finest treatment for her father. She visited temples, performed prayers, met 'every godman or godwoman'. "I flew my dad to Singapore, New York, Europe, India, everywhere, just to do whatever I could to prolong his life. It’s such a helpless feeling," she said.

Priyanka fondly remembers her father on special occasions. She marks his birth and death anniversaries in social media posts. She also wrote about him in her memoir, Unfinished.

