IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
bollywood

When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'

  • Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Parineeti Chopra went from being a banker to an actor and was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin. But a few years after her film debut a decade ago, she said that she doesn't think of her illustrious cousin as a 'role model.'

Parineeti debuted with a supporting role in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and followed it up with films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Hasee Toh Phasee. She has three releases this month, beginning with The Girl in the Train, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and the upcoming Saina.

In a Vogue India profile from February 2014, Parineeti was asked if Priyanka has been her 'role model' or her 'mentor' in the industry, and the actor turned 'grim', 'the million-dollar smile reined in'.

She said, "She's not my role model. In fact, nobody is my role model. In this profession, you cannot aim at having a career like someone else's. I could be inspired by different people for different things, but that's about it. Where it's helped me is that when I am in doubt I can call her, and she always has the right answers."

All her life, Parineeti said, she had wanted to be a banker and had even spent 50 lakh on her education in London. When she was unable to find a job, she made the decision to fly to Mumbai. She noted, "The only reason I chose this city was that the ticket was cheaper than the one to Delhi, although I didn't know anyone in Mumbai."

Also read: Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal in new pics, Twitter can't get over how distractingly big her fake mole is

In a 2012 interview with Hindustan Times, Parineeti said that Priyanka is always available for advice, but she rejected the idea that she is her competitor in the industry. "How can I even think of being in competition with her? Besides being a protective sister, she has been in the industry for a decade now. Our equation has only gotten better after my acting debut. Now I call her every half an hour to ask a new question," she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra parineeti chopra saina nehwal the girl on the train sandeep aur pinky faraar + 3 more

Related Stories

Parineeti Chopra came onboard the Saina biopic after Shraddha Kapoor could not be a part of the film.
Parineeti Chopra came onboard the Saina biopic after Shraddha Kapoor could not be a part of the film.
bollywood

Parineeti talks about equation with Shraddha after taking over Saina biopic

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about the chat she had with Shraddha Kapoor after she came on board the Saina Nehwal biopic.
READ FULL STORY
Parineeti Chopra in Saina and Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.
Parineeti Chopra in Saina and Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.
bollywood

Priyanka gave Parineeti tips on how to get right look for Saina

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Parineeti Chopra has spoken about how her cousin Priyanka Chopra helped her prepare for her upcoming film, a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Emraan Hashmi recently starred in Mumbai Saga.
Emraan Hashmi recently starred in Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

When Emraan Hashmi spoke about wife Parveen's reaction to his intimate scene

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:58 PM IST
  • Actor Emraan Hashmi has always kept his personal and professional lives far apart from each other. He was seen recently in Mumbai Saga, and will soon be seen in Chehre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra pose together.
bollywood

When Parineeti Chopra said 'Priyanka Chopra is not my role model'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Parineeti Chopra was introduced to the country as Priyanka Chopra's cousin, but did you know that she once said that she doesn't think of Priyanka as her 'role model', and that when she came to Mumbai, she 'didn't know anyone'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emraan Hashmi revealed his son Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
Emraan Hashmi revealed his son Ayaan loves the paparazzi.
bollywood

Emraan's son loves the paparazzi but is having second thoughts about acting

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Emraan Hashmi's son Ayaan has mostly been away from the media spotlight. The actor revealed the reason behind it and talked about the possibilities of seeing him on the big screen in the future.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
Pearle Maaney gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday.
bollywood

Pearle Maaney welcomes baby girl, shares pic despite being advised not to

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Ludo actor Pearle Maaney has shared the first picture of her baby daughter, who was born on Saturday. She wrote in her caption that she was advised not to post the baby's picture, but is doing so anyway.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.
Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Chehre.
bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'free box office results' ahead of Chehre's release

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:11 PM IST
  • Amitabh Bachchan was recently honoured with the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) Award 2021. Taking to his blog, he thanked fans, shared his thoughts on box office, the coronavirus vaccine and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut in a traditional get-up during promotions of Manikarnika
Kangana Ranaut in a traditional get-up during promotions of Manikarnika
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is proud of bindi-wearing Indian sisters interning at NASA

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:07 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut is delighted to see pictures of two sisters, interning at NASA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.
It seems Malaika Arora shared most of her time in the pool as she went on to drop many stunning pictures of her simply relaxing in a bikini or performing yoga in water.
bollywood

Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu practises her cover drive.
Taapsee Pannu practises her cover drive.
bollywood

Shahid admires Taapsee's batting skills, ahead of Jersey and Shabaash Mithu

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Actor Taapsee Pannu is giving her all in to prepare for the upcoming sports drama, Shabaash Mithu, in which she plays Mithali Raj.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga.
bollywood

Mumbai Saga box office day 2: Emraan-John film collects 5.22 cr

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Mumbai Saga box office day 2: The Saturday collection of the Sanjay Gupta film fell to 2.40 crore due to 50% occupancy limit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures from the Pataudi Palace.
bollywood

Take a tour of the grand Pataudi Palace with Inaaya, Soha, Kunal Kemmu as guides

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu have shared new pictures and videos from the Pataudi Palace; including glimpses of the grounds, the hallways, and the pool. Check them out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
Nick Jonas has shared a picture with Gino joining him at work.
bollywood

Nick Jonas says pet Gino 'had the best melody ideas' as he joins him at work

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas shared pictures with pet dog Gino, who joined him at his studio. Priyanka Chopra captured the moment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan with Manish Malhotra.
bollywood

Kartik, Kiara will make you go Bhool Bhulaiyaa with their latest appearance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:58 AM IST
  • Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani walked the ramp together in ethnic ensembles on Saturday ahead of their upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan pose with the newborn.
bollywood

First picture of Kareena's newborn son with dad Saif shared by Saba. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The first picture of Saif Ali Khan, with his newborn son, has been shared online by his sister Saba Ali Khan. Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, welcomed the baby in February. He turns one-month-old today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raj Kundra performed bhangra at Harman Baweja's sangeet on Saturday.
Raj Kundra performed bhangra at Harman Baweja's sangeet on Saturday.
bollywood

Raj Kundra can give film celebs a run for their money with his bhangra moves

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
  • Raj Kundra performed bhangra to Diljit Dosanjh's Ni Tu Ta Fer Jatt Da Pyar Goriye at Harman Baweja's sangeet bash on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
Priyanka Chopra has shared a throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra lights up Sunday with her coolest picture relaxing on a beach

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:08 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared a stunning throwback picture from her Bahamas vacation and it probably reveals her state of mind after her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP