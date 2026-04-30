Priyanka Chopra looks fierce and gorgeous in stylish outfits for a new magazine photoshoot. Pics inside

Priyanka Chopra is the cover star of the May edition of Vogue Arabia. On April 29, the publication shared pictures of the actor on Instagram, dressed in stylish looks. Let's decode her outfits and the striking glam in the pictures. Also Read | Olivia Wilde shocks fans with her extremely thin look but supportive fans say ‘she just got older’

Priyanka Chopra's fierce fashion for a photoshoot

Priyanka Chopra looks stunning in Vogue Arabia pictures.

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For the Vogue Arabia May cover, Priyanka Chopra wore two stunning outfits: a red trench dress from Givenchy and a black ensemble from Dior. The red silk-satin ensemble comes with wide notch lapel collars, a deep V neckline, a drop shoulder design, full-length bell sleeves, a slit on the front, and a matching ribbon tie on the waist to cinch the dress together. The side pockets on the dress make it a stylish moment.

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a Bvlgari statement Serpenti necklace decked with stunning diamond crystals and an amethyst centrestone. She completed the look with black pointed block heels, her tresses braided in a sleek updo, and for the glam, she chose caramel lips with a dark brown lip liner, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, and bronzer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with a Bvlgari statement Serpenti necklace decked with stunning diamond crystals and an amethyst centrestone. She completed the look with black pointed block heels, her tresses braided in a sleek updo, and for the glam, she chose caramel lips with a dark brown lip liner, darkened brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, and bronzer. {{/usCountry}}

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For the second cover picture, Priyanka slipped into an all-black Dior look sans any accessories, making the quirky attire the star. It features a shirt and a skirt set. While the blouse comes with a collared neckline, full-length sleeves, front button closures, and a fitted silhouette, the skirt has a voluminous structure adorned with multi-tier ruffles and a knee-length hem. She chose the same hairstyle and makeup as the first look.

Making heads turn

Priyanka's remaining looks for the photoshoot were as fierce as her cover ensembles. In one of the looks, she transformed into a 70s beauty, dressed in a Lanvin dress and styled with a burnt orange headband, gold earrings, and retro glam.

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For another look, she picked an Alberta Ferretti dress featuring a black-and-gold bust design, paired with a flowy beige skirt that cascaded down her frame. The star also wore a Naeem Khan ensemble featuring heavy gold sequin embellishments, full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled this outfit with black pumps.

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Lastly, she picked a vibrant red Balenciaga dress for the photoshoot featuring a draped wrap neckline, a sleeveless design, a midi length hem, and a figure-sculpting fit. She styled the look with minimal rings and black sandals.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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