Priyanka Chopra made sartorial statement at BAFTAs in sustainable all-black look

Priyanka Chopra was a vision to behold at the recently held BAFTA awards. The actor donned two equally gorgeous looks and made red carpet history. Have you seen them yet?
By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra in all-black bodycon silhouette at BAFTA(Instagram/priyankachopra )

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at the BAFTA awards not once, but twice, as the actor served two gorgeous sartorial moments, one after another. At the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards 2021, she wore quirky statement-making outfits that will go down in the history of the best red-carpet moments.

The first look for the glamourous night was a figure-flaunting all-black outfit specially designed for the Baywatch actor by the high-end Dutch fashion designer Ronald van der Kemp. Priyanka's outfit consisted of a silk mikado jacket that featured fierce padded shoulders with full sleeves and a plunging neckline. The highlight of the jacket was the over the top hand-painted, colourful, beaded and pleated butterfly which added a lot of character to the look. She teamed the jacket with a deep black plisse skirt that had a bodycon silhouette.

Priyanka Chopra's outfit (ronaldvanderkemp.com)
The best part about this outfit was that it was from the sustainable couture collection of the designer. She completed the look with a pair of black heels and accessorised it with drop diamond earrings and a few diamond rings from Bulgari. Her glam consisted of subtle smokey eyeshadow teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little smudged kohl with blushed cheeks, some bronzer and a bold red lip. Priyanka topped off the ensemble by tying her hair in a ponytail and letting the front wavy flick open, embracing her face beautifully. The actor shared a few glimpses from the shoot on Instagram and captioned them, "BAFTA's (sic)."

The other look that Priyanka donned for the night was also a bold one that featured a front open hot pink jacket with a mandarin collar and intricate embroidery teamed with white lowers. Have a look at that ensemble as well:

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for her web series Citadel in London.

