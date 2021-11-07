Priyanka Chopra's retro queen look in Sabyasachi suit for Lilly Singh's Diwali bash stuns Nick Jonas

Actor Priyanka Chopra's Diwali festivities seem to have no end. The star attended her good friend and comedian Lilly Singh's Diwali bash in Los Angeles, and her pictures are giving us major festive fashion goals. Priyanka slipped into a gorgeous three-piece neo-ethnic suit set by ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Priyanka posted several pictures of herself dressed in a chic velvet suit set. She thanked Lilly Singh for having her at the star-studded party and called the celebrations epic. The actor teamed her attire with accessories from Sabyasachi and turned into a glamorous retro-chic queen.

"What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She's a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year's Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening," Priyanka captioned the post. Scroll ahead to see her photos and find out the compliments she received from her followers, including her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka wore a sleeveless short kurti in velvet fabric adorned with floral patterns in orange and green shades and embellished gota patti on the hemline. The plunging neckline and fit-and-flare silhouette accentuated Priyanka's frame.

The actor teamed the kurti with sharara pants that came in the same fabric and were replete with floral design and gota patti. A sheer zari dupatta with embroidered borders completed the Diwali look, and Priyanka draped it on her shoulder.

Priyanka Chopra at Lilly Singh's Diwali party.

Priyanka accessorised her outfit with a vintage silver necklace featuring green beads, pumps, stacked silver bangles, and tinted Lennon-style sunglasses. She also carried the Sabyasachi Nani bucket with her attire. Centre-parted open locks styled in soft curls, soft pink lip shade, smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, and mascara-adorned lashes completed the star's glam.

After Priyanka posted the photos, it garnered more than 4 lakh likes and several comments. Her singer husband, Nick Jonas, took to the comments to drop a heart-eye emoji.

See a few more comments:

Comments on Priyanka Chopra's post.

Priyanka and Nick also hosted a Diwali bash at their Los Angeles home. It was attended by many celebrities, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

