Boardroom aesthetic on top and comfy loungewear on the bottom has been Priyanka Chopra’s style during the entire lockdown. The actor who has the world of video calling and online promotions decoded, is extremely busy promoting her autobiography and her recently released film, The White Tiger. Priyanka has often shared her entire WFH outfit details that are perfect for a business video call.

However, there was one particular blouse of Priyanka that caught the attention of her fans and it was none other than a gorgeous copper coloured top that she wore the first time she held her book in her hand. The hidden-button blouse had an understated band collar. The beautiful dark copper silk shirt featured slightly billowed sleeves and shirred seams that added dimension and accentuated movement.

Priyanka teamed the top with a pair of baggy lowers. She accessorised the look with a pair of statement gold hanging earrings, a couple of gold bangles and chunky rings. The actor went for subtle glam which included mascara laden lashes, light blush and a nude pink lipstick. She shared the video on her Instagram account with the caption, “Seeing my book for the first time. Can I be terrified and excited together? #Unfinished (sic).”

We loved Priyanka’s top which is great for any formal event. If you also like it, let us tell you a little about it. The shirt is by the famous brand L’AGENCE and to add it to your wardrobe, you will have to shell out ₹27,346 (USD 375).

Priyanka Chopra's top is worth RS 27k (lagence.com)

Priyanka has been posting a lot of her Work From Home looks, check out some of them:

On the work front, Priyanka was seen in the recently released film The White Tiger which also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles. Her upcoming projects include Matrix 4 and Text For You.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter