Priyanka Chopra serves chic courtside fashion at Wimbledon in a cream summer dress and bandana. Pics

Priyanka Chopra was among the many celebrities who arrived at Wimbledon to watch tennis legends create magic on the court. On July 9, the actor attended the intense semi-final match between Karolína Muchová and Coco Gauff.

Priyanka Chopra attends a Wimbledon match.

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Apart from serving up courtside chic, Priyanka also brought peak romantic energy to the stands as she was seen showing Nick Jonas all the Wimbledon action via a FaceTime call. She made sure Nick didn’t miss a second of the action. And if that’s not commitment, we don’t know what is.

Let's break down her stylish look for Wimbledon:

Courtside chic

For attending this season's Wimbledon match, Priyanka Chopra – who sat in the Royal Box at the All England Lawn Tennis Club alongside Cynthia Erivo and Lily James – opted for a stylish cream-coloured midi dress, accessorised only to elevate her simple yet elegant ensemble.

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{{^usCountry}} The dress features a collared neckline, a button-up front, half-length billowy sleeves, a cinched waistline tied together with a matching belt, a relaxed silhouette, and a V neckline formed by leaving the top few buttons loose. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The dress features a collared neckline, a button-up front, half-length billowy sleeves, a cinched waistline tied together with a matching belt, a relaxed silhouette, and a V neckline formed by leaving the top few buttons loose. {{/usCountry}}

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With the summer dress, Priyanka carried a taupe-coloured shoulder bag, sunglasses, silver hoop earrings, and a cream-coloured silk bandana tied around her head that featured a floral pattern matching her dress. She left her tresses loose with the dress, adding a lovely cottage-core aesthetic to her outfit.

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Meanwhile, for the makeup, Priyanka went with a cherry-coloured glossy lip shade, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, a light dusting of rouge on her cheeks, a dewy base, and soft brown eyeshadow.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

While Nick and Priyanka couldn't make it to Wimbledon together, the couple had a date night at the Dior Fall/Winter 2026-2027 Couture show at the Musée Rodin in Paris before the tennis match.

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For the couture showcase, Priyanka wore a look from Dior’s Cruise 2027 collection, designed by Jonathan Anderson. She skipped muted tones in favour of a vivid orange midi dress embellished with intricate red and orange floral arrangements. The sculptural dress featured a plunging neckline suspended by delicate yellow straps, creating a dramatic yet elegant silhouette.

As for Nick, he complemented his wife in a tailored grey suit layered over a green checked shirt. He paired the ensemble with beige Dior sneakers.

On the work front

Priyanka has recently completed the shooting schedule for her upcoming film, tentatively titled Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu. Director SS Rajamouli recently shared that while the ambitious time-travel drama still has about 80 days of shooting left, most of the major work on the film has already been completed.