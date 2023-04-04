Priyanka Chopra wore a figure-hugging dress for Citadel Mumbai press conference with Richard Madden. All pics, videos

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the press conference of her upcoming Prime Video series Citadel with co-star Richard Madden, who arrived in India recently. Priyanka and Richard answered questions from the press at the event and discussed their new project at length. However, Priyanka's spectacular dress caught everyone's attention at the conference. The actor slipped into a gold plunge form-fitting dress at the affair and looked every bit ravishing. Keep scrolling as we give you a download of Priyanka's outfit for Citadel promotions.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden attend the press conference for Citadel in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra wears a figure-hugging dress to Citadel event

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden stepped out in Mumbai for a press conference for their upcoming series Citadel. The paparazzi clicked the two actors at the event and shared the pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show Priyanka dressed in a gold plunging neckline ensemble featuring a form-fitted silhouette that accentuated her curves. Fans loved the Desi Girl's stylish avatar and commented, "Definitely the most Beautiful woman on the planet." Another wrote, "Gorgeous PC."

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden attend the press conference for Citadel in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Priyanka's gold-coloured ensemble features a plunging V neckline highlighting her décolletage, puffed shoulders, full-length sleeves, gathered design on the torso to cinch the outfit, a flowy hem, a black bow embellishment on the front, and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden attend the press conference for Citadel in Mumbai. (Instagram)

Priyanka wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including black pointed killer high heels from Christian Louboutin and a statement ring.

In the end, Priyanka chose a gold eye shadow, winged eyeliner, brick-coloured lip shade, rouged cheekbones, matte base, feathered brows, contoured face, and beaming highlighter. A centre-parted open wavy hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden attend the press conference for Citadel in Mumbai. (Instagram)

