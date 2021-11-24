Priyanka Chopra wore this green bodycon dress to promote The Matrix Resurrections, it costs 50k

After tickling her fans' funny bones with her bit on the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, actor Priyanka Chopra travelled to London to promote Keanu Reeves' upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections. She took to Instagram recently to share a reel of her enjoying the fall in London wearing a stunning bodycon bright green midi dress and slaying colour-blocking fashion with her look.

Priyanka, who is married to Nick Jonas, posted the video on her Instagram page with the caption, "Fall in London #MatrixPromotions @thematrixmovie." She posed in front of a stunning background, depicting that fall has set in London, wearing a long sleeve polo midi dress. The video was a montage of Priyanka laughing, enjoying the weather and posing while getting clicked.

Priyanka's dress for promoting The Matrix Resurrections is from the shelves of the Georgian fashion designer based in London, David Koma. If you loved Priyanka's dress and would love to include it in your winter collection, we have found all the details for you. Keep scrolling to find out how you can add this piece to your wardrobe.

Watch the video here:

The David Koma dress comes with a figure-skimming fit that accentuates Priyanka's curves perfectly. The midi dress, made from a sculpting green knit, includes a deep-V polo collared neckline adorned with metal dome buttons, long sleeves, slightly padded shoulders, and a back slit.

Priyanka wore the ensemble with bright orange pointed stilettos creating a stunning colour-block effect. Her jewels included a beaded bracelet and metallic large hoop earrings. Centre-parted open locks styled in soft curls, glowing skin, and nude lip shade rounded off the beauty picks.

Keen on buying Priyanka's David Koma dress? Well, we have the details for you. Called the Long Sleeve Polo Midi Dress, it will cost you ₹53,746 (540 Pound Sterling) approximately.

The Long Sleeve Polo Midi Dress. (davidkoma.com)

Meanwhile, Priyanka made headlines recently after dropping Jonas and Chopra from her surname on Instagram without explanation. The change gave air to several separation rumours. However, Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, dismissed the rumours. Later, Priyanka also posted a romantic comment on Nick's workout video. Nick and Priyanka will celebrate their third wedding anniversary in December.

