Priyanka Chopra wore black mini dress to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, it costs 2 lakh!

  • Priyanka Chopra chose a stunning metallic black ruffled mini dress to attend the Jonas Brothers Family Roast special with her husband, Nick Jonas. The ensemble is worth a whopping 2 lakh.
Priyanka Chopra wore black mini dress to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, it costs <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh!
Priyanka Chopra wore black mini dress to Jonas Brothers Family Roast, it costs 2 lakh!
Published on Nov 14, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Priyanka Chopra, her husband Nick Jonas, and the Jonas Family recently attended the Jonas Brothers Family Roast special, soon premiering on Netflix. The show will see celebrities and stand-up comics poke fun at singers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas

Priyanka had shared photos from the show with her followers on Instagram, and we loved her look for the event. If you are obsessed with it too, worry not because we have found all the details for you.

Priyanka had earlier posted about the show's release on her Instagram page by sharing a photo featuring the entire Jonas family. She had also shared a selfie with sister-in-law Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas and an image featuring her husband, Nick Jonas. The star had captioned the click, "My happy place."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner with Kenan Thompson.&nbsp;
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.&nbsp;
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra's retro queen look in Sabyasachi suit stuns Nick Jonas

In all the photos, Priyanka wore a black studded mini dress with ruffled details. The ensemble is from the shelves of the French haute couture label Alexandre Vauthier. Scroll ahead to see all the photos from the Jonas Brothers Family Roast filming and find out the price of Priyanka's dress.

The black mini dress features bronze-tone stud detailing, a round neckline, and long sleeves. The ensemble comes adorned with draped detailing on the front, extending into ruffles on the side with a thigh-high slit.

Keen on knowing about the dress's price? It is available on the Farfetch website and is worth 2,47,495 (USD 3,329) approximately.

Alexandre Vauthier studded ruffle mini dress.&nbsp;(farfetch.com)
Priyanka wore the dress with minimal accessories, allowing the ensemble to shine on its own. She chose patterned hoop earrings, metallic pointed pumps, and several rings. The Citadel actor teased her long, side-parted open mane to give it a voluminous curly look.

For the glam, Priyanka chose mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, shimmery eye shadow, sharp contour and on-fleek eyebrows.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast will release on Netflix on November 23. It will also have guest appearances by Lilly Singh, John Legend, Niall Horan, Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias, Jack Whitehall and others.

Sunday, November 14, 2021
