Priyanka Chopra's ethereal look in white floral saree at Jio MAMI Film Festival wins hearts. All pics, videos inside

Priyanka Chopra, the ultimate desi girl of Bollywood, is currently in Mumbai for the Jio MAMI Film Festival and her looks from the event are going viral on social media. Earlier, the actress stunned on the red carpet in a white halter gown and cape ensemble and this time she channelled her inner desi diva vibes and donned a mesmerising floral saree. Priyanka has not only made a mark in the global scene with her incredible acting skills but the actress is also adored for her amazing fashion sense. Whether it's a sartorial saree or a chic pantsuit, the actress knows how to turn heads and her latest saree look is no exception and is sure to leave you in awe. Scroll down to know more. (Also read: Desi Girl in Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra arrives in India; wows in steal-worthy casual airport look. Watch )

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White Floral Saree

Priyanka Chopra stuns in ethereal white floral saree at Jio MAMI Film Festival(HT Photo/VarinderChawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her glamorous ethnic look, Priyanka donned a white saree adorned with enchanting floral prints in shades of black, green and brown. The saree has a black border all over that perfectly complements the white base and she teamed it with a matching deep v-neck sleeveless blouse. In terms of accessories, Priyanka opted for chic jewellery and styled her look with a gold choker necklace featuring a green emerald, diamond rings adorning her fingers and a sleek bracelet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For her sparkling make-up look, the actress donned nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks and a shade of bold, bright red lip colour. With her lush locks left open at the centre and cascading beautifully down her shoulders, Priyanka completed her glam look.

As soon as Priyanka's pictures and videos from the event went viral, her fans couldn't stop gushing over her look. Her posts are getting tons of likes and comments from her adoring followers who are praising and complimenting her. One fan wrote "beauty with brains" while the other commented "queen" and many others dropped fire and heart emojis. With the festive season underway, Priyanka's stunning saree look serves as a perfect ethnic fashion inspiration and is a must-have in your festive wardrobe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!