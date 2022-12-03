Proposal jewellery that will surely get your bridesmaid to say ‘yes’

When your other half finally pops the question and your wedding day is in sight, the first thing you should be investing in is a proposal gift for your girls who have never left your side and jewellery is an excellent gift you can get your bridesmaid in order to make them feel loved. While your besties are honoured to be part of your special day, it’s not altogether an easy commitment since bridesmaids are the unsung heroes of the wedding process so, show them your gratitude with a thank-you gift they’ll love long after your wedding day.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ambica Mohta, Founder of Mairaa fine jewelry, encouraged brides-to-be to get inspired by some ultra-chic bridesmaid gift ideas and asserted that personalized jewellery is essential to any gift, especially in a bridesmaid proposal. She suggested:

1. Think of it as a grown up, sophisticated friendship bracelet that connects everyone in your bridal party and marks those special moments created leading up to your wedding day.

2. Necklaces can be engraved with names, dates, initials and words for the ultimate personalisation experience. The timeless, dainty design will have everyone reaching for this piece over and over again, reminding them of your special day and the magical memories that were created. Necklaces can be in gold, rose gold and white gold, perfect for any colour scheme that you have in mind for your wedding.

3. You can go a step further and create your own watchcharms/bracelet charm that match your wedding date, making the experience even more memorable.

4. Monogrammed initial pendant will last a lifetime just as your friendship.

5. The pearl is a queen of gems and the gem of all queens. A pearl chain or a pearl bracelet or pearl earrings would be a treasure for every bridesmaid.

Starting with a promise band, Shristi Ghunawat, Founder of Tangerine, recommended, “A promise ring is a token of love to celebrate togetherness, to remind and remember the presence of love in one's life, and it is to feel loved even in the worst moments of your life. It will remind them of how special your bond is with them. An embossed band. A personalized band with their name or date/initials of something you two hold dear is a beautiful way of making them feel loved and adding extra sparkles to the entire proposal.”

She added, "A photo pendant is another personalized jewelry that can never go wrong. It is also known as forever-in-my-heart-lockets as that is the feeling it creates for the wearer. These are usually heart or round shaped pendants with a plain surface which gives it a feel of a regular piece of jewelry. It is a brilliant gift for those who love personalized items but do not want it to be loud. A tennis bracelet is an elegant and timeless piece, perfect for all occasions. Before they were "tennis bracelets," they were actually called “eternity bracelets.” It was created to express eternal love, the kind of thing you’d buy for someone to say, “I want to be with you forever. As diamonds are a girl's best friend, a dainty and sophisticated looking line of Swarovski diamonds would be a perfect proposal jewelry for your best friend."

