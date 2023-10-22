Pujor saree: Not so sada anymore!

The quintessential laal par sada saree (white saree with a red border) has become synonymous with Durga Puja, thanks to Bollywood. While the outfit made using traditional handloom weaves is typically worn on Dashami for sindoor khela, millennials and Gen Zers are opting for sarees that are convention se ektu hatke.

Dora by Phoenix

Dora by Phoenix

Purr-fect combinations

Taking pet love to another level, designer Kakali Biswas, founder of Dora by Phoenix, has launched laal par sarees with cat and dog caricatures. “These are happy sarees and we ensured that they are not restricted to pujo only with minimal prints,” says Biswas. Close to a hundred of these versatile sarees in cotton and silk fabrics were sold pre-pujo. “These are best paired with traditional blouses to add a hint of tradition and accessories can be kept to a minimum,” she adds.

Aalta Sarees

Saree-ously revolutionary

The newer generations’ inclination to wear sarees almost everywhere led Shilpa Chakraborty, co-founder of Aalta Sarees, to come up with handpainted laal par that featured pujo’s ethos of inclusivity and equality. “Our collection featured the faces of women, all distinct in their own ways, coming together to celebrate Sindoor Khela. That emotion has been put on the pallu of a Malai Chanderi white saree with a red border. It has been a huge hit as we sold out every single piece,” shares Chakraborty, adding, “We also have Maa Durga’s warrior face and tribeswomen sarees that are equally popular.”

Shuffling Suitcases

City of joy

Many, like Devyani Kapoor, founder of Shuffling Suitcases, noticed the demand for quirky sarees, which were steeped in tradition, growing among Indians living abroad as well as Gen Zers. This prompted them to push forth sarees that feature maps of Kumortuli in Kolkata and favourite couplets embroidered into pallu. “We’ve sold these sarees to a 20-year-old and also to a 60-year-old, both having their own way of draping them. The younger audience is more experimental in the drapes while still being rooted in the culture,” shares Kapoor.

Parama

Draped in dots

“Most people of the younger generation don’t like the conventional gorod silk and tant (cotton) laal par. But we wanted to breathe freshness into the same fabric; hence, we played around with polka prints that appeal to the millennials and Gen Zers,” says Parama Ghosh, founder of Parama in Calcutta, adding, “You can even wear these sarees to a jazz club, concert or party.” Ghosh believes that the affordable pricing (in the range of ₹2,500- ₹5,000) also made several millennials opt for these sarees “that they only imagined Maa or Mashis to wear”. Parama has also come up with pujo special blouses featuring the mukut of Goddess Durga, aalta feet and more that add to the quirky mood of the sarees.

Get the saaj right: Styling secrets

Accessory Magic: To truly let the laal par sada saree’s prints shine, opt for a minimalist approach with your accessories. Think delicate earrings and a simple bracelet. Alternatively, go bold with a statement piece of jewellery that complements the outfit’s colour palette.

Blouse Selection: Traditional blouses are a classic choice. But, Biswas suggests spaghetti or halter-neck tops for a modern twist. Even a button-down shirt can work wonders.

Perfect Drape: Consider draping the saree in the classic Bengali style. This traditional drape adds authenticity to the look and embraces the saree’s cultural significance.

Aalta Accents: For an absolute pujo vibe, don’t forget to paint your hands and feet in aalta. This traditional Bengali red dye adds a festive touch that perfectly complements the laal par sada saree.

