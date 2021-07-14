Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Radhika Madan in metallic bustier and leather skirt glams up for stunning shoot

Radhika Madan mixes metallic and leather elements for her latest look in a jaw-dropping photoshoot for which she wore a strapless bustier and tan skirt. She looks stunning.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Radhika Madan in metallic bustier and leather skirt glams up for stunning shoot

Actor Radhika Madan is one of the few celebrities who have quite easily transitioned to films from television shows. The actor made a mark with her performances in Pataakha and Angrezi Medium, and now, she is gearing up for the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. But that hasn't stopped her from making waves with her fashion choices too. Her latest look is a testament to this.

For the promotions of Feels Like Ishq, Radhika slipped into a glam avatar by pairing metallic and leather elements to her wardrobe. Her stylist Sukriti Grover shared the pictures of the star's photoshoot on Instagram.

Radhika wore an strapless bustier and a leather skirt for the shoot. Her ensemble is from a clothing label called Rare London.

ALSO READ: Feels Like Ishq: Radhika Madan slays satin co-ords, neon green off-shoulder top

Radhika slipped into a bustier-style bodysuit and a mini skirt for the pictures. The backless top featured a plunging sweetheart neckline with gathered details all over. It came in a metallic hue that elevated her look to a go-to party ensemble.

The 26-year-old star wore the bustier with an asymmetrical tan-coloured skirt. It had a high-low hemline with black button-up details on the front. The skirt also carried faux front pockets on both sides.

Radhika wore her chic and sexy ensemble with nude pointed high heels and left her tresses open in a middle parting. For accessories, she chose minimal options. She opted for a pair of embellished hoop earrings and a dainty nosepin.

Her make-up matched her ensemble and looked glamorous too. Glowing skin, well-defined eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes with a hint of red shadow, sleek eyeliner, subtle smoky eyeshadow, light mauve lip shade, sharp contour and beaming highlighter on the face rounded it all off.

On the professional front, Radhika has starred in movies such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Angrezi Medium, and most recently in Vasan Bala's Spotlight from the Netflix anthology Ray.

radhika madan
