Radhika Madan aces red hot millennial vibe in sultry cherry-print crop top-jeans

Setting our social media feeds on fire, Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan served a flood of sultry looks as she dolled up for Netflix series ‘Spotlight’ and the fashion police was on red alert. All those looking to up their fashion game and raise the hotness quotient while looking effortlessly trendy need to search no further but take style cues from Radhika whose fun and fearless style looks fresh as spring.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Radhika shared a slew of pictures featuring her in an uber cute yet fiery vibe. Donning an off-shoulder scarlet red crop top that came with a plunging neckline, the 25-year-old paired it with a pair of high waist blue denim jeans that came with its washed appeal and comfort at its best, owing to its balloon fit.

The crop top sported cherry-print design all over and came with half-sleeves cinched over the elbows. Radhika completed her attire with a pair of Fay heels from House of Prisca that were made of red organic suede.

Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open in a wild manner, Radhika amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks, filled-in eyebrows, kohl-lined eyes and mascara-laden eyelashes. Accessorising her casual yet glamorous look with a few finger rings from Misho, the diva captioned the pictures, “Laal छड़ी ! (red stick)” sic.





The red crop top is credited to Indian fashion designer Aniket Satam’s Women's clothing boutique, Pink Porcupines, that boasts of affordable everyday styles with a unique and trendy flair. The pair of jeans came from Denmark-based fashion forward brand, ONLY that prides in setting the paradigm for ‘denimizing’ the world with their range of runway inspired and trend driven collection of high on fashion denim wear.

Radhika Madan was styled by celebrity stylist and creative consultant, Sukriti Grover.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter