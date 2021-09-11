Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Radhika Madan in nude bralette and draped skirt aces simple yet glam co-ord look

Radhika Madan nails the hottest fashion trend in a nude-coloured bralette and draped skirt set for a sizzling photoshoot. She teamed the ensemble with minimal accessories. Read on to know the price!
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Radhika Madan in nude bralette and draped skirt aces simple yet glam co-ord look(Instagram/@ruchikrishnastyles)

Bralettes and bodycon skirts have established an ethereal and sensuous charm in the fashion world. The biggest celebrities of B-Town and their stylists would agree with us. This sartorial combination has become a favourite of many divas from the industry and has even gained the hottest fashion trend status this season. Shiddat star Radhika Madan's latest look in a monotone nude ensemble proves this statement.

Radhika's stylist Ruchi Krishna took to Instagram to share pictures of the star from a photoshoot. She chose a bralette and matching skirt set for the photos. Her ensemble is the best mix of casual yet glam.

Radhika's bralette top and skirt set are from the shelves of Label Ankita Jain. Her printed bandana is by sustainable brand Carte Blanche, and her jewels are by Azotiique and Ayana Silver Jewellery. The dress is worth 9.5k approximately, but more on that later.

Take a look at the pictures:

Radhika put her fun foot forward in an inverted bikini top in nude colour and bared her toned midriff in it. The bralette top features ruched detailing, back tie-ups with noodle straps, and a plunging sweetheart neckline.

The Angrezi Medium actor teamed the inverted bralette with a midi length co-ord draped skirt and body-sculpting silhouette. It featured a front V-shaped risqué thigh-baring slit.

Keen on including this look in your wardrobe? Well, the set is currently available on the label's website and is worth 9,499. This set is a perfect co-ord look for your simple summer needs. You can wear it to the beach or for a late-night party with your friends.

The Veruschka Set.  (ankitajain.co)

Radhika styled her monotone outfit by leaving her side-parted locks open in a sleeked back style. She also tied a bandana in one of the photos. Gold drop earrings, rings, and tan pumps completed the accessories. Metallic bold lips, subtle smoky eye shadow, well-defined eyebrows, and blushed cheeks rounded off her glam.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Radhika will be seen next in Shiddat, starring Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina, and Diana Penty.

