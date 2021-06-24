Radhika Madan looks like a daydream in gulab pink kurta set, bloom garden coat

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Radhika Madan needs no bikini to raise the temperature on the beach and her latest set of sizzling pictures, flaunting a luxurious and elegant silhouette, in a gulab pink kurta set with a perfect summer layering choice of bloom garden coat are proof
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 08:40 AM IST
Marking her foray into limelight with a daily sopa, Angrezi Medium star Radhika Madan’s elegant and classy wardrobe is the apple of the fashion police’s eyes and her recent set of sartorial pictures are enough to back our claim. Raising the temperature on the beach without a bikini look, the Bollywood actor flaunted a luxurious and elegant silhouette in a gulab pink kurta set with a perfect summer layering choice of bloom garden coat and we are in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, Radhika shared a slew of pictures at her traditional best with a touch of contemporary. The pictures featured the diva donning a pink coloured linen kurta which added a delightful hue to spring and came with Raglan Sleeves for ease and extra comfort.

The contrast thread detailing on the raglan sleeves made the look stand out and Radhika teamed it with a pair of pink coloured linen pants. The kurta set was layered with linen coat having a pastel blue base and sporting multocoloured floral prints all over with pink stripes detailing on the inside making it a perfect summer layering choice.

Leaving her mid-parted tresses open down her shoulders, Radhika accessorised the look with a tiny black bindi to ace the Indian look and a pair of silver earrings from Mumbai-based jewllery store, Joolry. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Radhika amplified the glam quotient with dewy makeup that included rosy blushed cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking chic poses by the beachside, Radhika simply captioned the pictures, “Ocean eyes (sic)”and soon enough, fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section. The pictures grabbed over 1.5 lakh likes while still going strong.

The gulab pink kurta set and coat is credited to Indian fashion designer Anavila Misra’s eponymous womenswear label that boasts of Indian ethos, meaningful and sustainable fashion, organic materials to make linens that are soft and comfortable on the body and disrupting the saree design to create a completely modern, comfortable and desirable to wear saree. While the kurta set originally costs 14,500 on the designer website, the bloom garden coat is priced at 18,500.

Radhika Madan's gulab pink kurta set from Anavila (anavila.com)
Radhika Madan's bloom garden coat from Anavila (anavila.com)

Radhika Madan was styled by consultant and stylist Pallak H Shah.

