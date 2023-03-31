Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani bring grace and beauty to Dior's Fall 2023 show at Gateway of India: Watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, and their son, Anant Ambani's to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant, attended the much-anticipated Dior Fall 2023 show by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Mumbai's majestic Gateway of India on Thursday evening. Isha and Radhika were among a host of celebrities who graced the star-studded fashion event that shut down the area around Gateway of India and filled it with glamorous creations by Dior and sounds of classical music on Tabla and Sitar. Both the stars chose simple yet magnificent outfits to attend the fashion event while bringing their grace and beauty. Keep scrolling to find out what Isha and Radhika wore.

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at the Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway Of India. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at Dior Fall 2023 show

On Thursday evening, Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani stepped out in Mumbai to attend Dior's Fall 2023 show at the Gateway of India overlooking the Arabian Sea. The paparazzi clicked the two to-be sisters-in-law arriving at the fashion show and posing for the media while smiling brightly. While Radhika wore a white midi dress to the Dior show, Isha complemented her in a floral gown that embraced summer hues and prints. They both carried luxurious Dior bags with their stylish avatars. Check out the snippets shared by paparazzi accounts below.

Radhika Merchant's white midi dress features gathered details on the bust, a cut-out design on the back and shoulder, a bow-shaped tie on the back, a plunging neckline, cinched element on the bodice, a flowy pleated skirt, and a figure-skimming silhouette. She wore the midi ensemble with black pointed Dior sandals, a sleek bracelet, a silver patterned Lady Dior bag, and dainty earrings.

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at the Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway Of India. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Radhika chose a centre-parted sleek ponytail, subtle shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheekbones, glossy pink lip shade, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, dewy base, lightly contoured face, and beaming highlighter for the glam picks.

Isha Ambani wore a pastel yellow maxi-length dress to the Dior event. The kaftan style ensemble comes with a semi-sheer silhouette, floral pattern in green and yolk yellow hues, button closures on the bodice, ruffles on the side, billowy sleeves, a belt to cinch the attire at the waist, and a floor-grazing hem length.

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani at the Dior Fall 2023 show at Gateway Of India. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Isha accessorised her outfit with hoop earrings, a mini Lady Dior bag, gold strappy sandals, and statement rings. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, glossy pink lips, darkened brows, rouged cheekbones, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, dewy base, and highlighter rounded off the glam picks.