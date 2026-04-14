Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani chose comfortable suits to dance the night away at Anant Ambani’s birthday celebration

As Anant Ambani celebrated his 31st birthday on April 10, the festivities in Jamnagar took a spiritual and high-energy turn with a star-studded bhajan night. Amid the grand celebrations at the Ambani family’s hometown, it was the relaxed, effortless style of Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani that captured attention. Also read | Inside Anant Ambani's birthday: Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Ambani join him as he cuts huge cake at Vantara University launch

Radhika Merchant and Isha Ambani showcased a mix of tradition and modern elegance at Anant Ambani's birthday festivities. (Instagram/ bollywoodwomencloset)

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The duo was seen dancing and swaying to devotional tunes, opting for comfort without compromising on elegance. While the Ambanis are known for their high-fashion moments, this intimate celebration saw Radhika and Isha in breezy, summer-ready ethnic looks.

What did Radhika Merchant wear?

After making a grand entry in a gold-and-white lehenga set, Anant Ambani's wife Radhika chose a minimalist yet sophisticated ivory kurta set from the label Andaaz By Jyoti Dhawan, priced at ₹28,000.

The set featured a long, flowing ivory kurta adorned with delicate floral embroidery in shades of pink and maroon. She wore the light top with vibrant, wide-legged red trousers, creating a sharp colour contrast. Her look was finished with traditional juttis and her hair styled in a practical, sleek braid, perfect for an active night of dancing.

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{{^usCountry}} What did Isha Ambani wear? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What did Isha Ambani wear? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anant Ambani's sister Isha Ambani leaned into a contemporary, relaxed aesthetic with a short kurta set from Yam India, valued at ₹14,000. This co-ord set featured a botanical print with oversized leaves and birds in shades of sage green and terracotta on a cream base. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anant Ambani's sister Isha Ambani leaned into a contemporary, relaxed aesthetic with a short kurta set from Yam India, valued at ₹14,000. This co-ord set featured a botanical print with oversized leaves and birds in shades of sage green and terracotta on a cream base. {{/usCountry}}

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The short kurta, paired with matching straight-fit trousers, offered a modern silhouette. Isha kept her styling effortless, with minimal jewellery and a simple ponytail, reflecting the event's laid-back, spiritual vibe.

A star-studded bhajan night

Anant Ambani's 31st birthday celebration was far from a quiet affair. Held in the sprawling landscapes of Jamnagar, the event transitioned from a book-themed cake-cutting ceremony at Vantara to a soulful musical evening.

Unlike the high-profile pre-wedding events of the past, this gathering focused on tradition. The bhajan night saw a significant turnout from Bollywood’s elite. Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam. Salman Khan also made a grand appearance and later shared a heartfelt post for Anant.

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Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor were the life of the party, performing energetic Garba sets to the devotional hymns. Ananya Panday and several other stars were also in attendance. The night included an LED drone show that lit up the Jamnagar sky with the image of Lord Ganesh and a 'Happy Birthday Anant' message.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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