Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous in no makeup and a simple outfit after Mumbai Indians 2026 IPL match

On Wednesday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) faced the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match against the Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, attended the match.

Radhika Merchant attends the Mumbai Indians IPL match.

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During the match, Radhika was seen in the stands supporting the Mumbai Indians. For the occasion, she wore a minimal look. Let's decode her outfit. Also Read | Priyanka Chopra looks fierce and gorgeous in stylish outfits for a new magazine photoshoot. Pics inside

Minimalism for the win

Radhika Merchant was seen leaving the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai after the IPL match. Paparazzi pages shared her video as she exited, along with her team and security detail.

For the occasion, Radhika wore a simple white tee featuring a large MI print on the front, showing support for the team, which is wholly owned by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Reliance Industries. The crew neckline, half-length sleeves, and a fitted silhouette rounded off the design elements.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika tucked the T-shirt into her pants to give her ensemble a structured look. For the bottoms, she wore light blue denim jeans with a high waistline, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. She completed the look with a pair of blue strap flats, dainty diamond ear studs, a black leather belt, and a luxurious watch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika tucked the T-shirt into her pants to give her ensemble a structured look. For the bottoms, she wore light blue denim jeans with a high waistline, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and an ankle-length hem. She completed the look with a pair of blue strap flats, dainty diamond ear studs, a black leather belt, and a luxurious watch. {{/usCountry}}

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Lastly, she styled her tresses in a centre parting, tying the front part into crown braids and leaving the rest loose. As for the glam, the ‘choti’ bahu of the Ambani family opted for feathered brows and a no-makeup-makeup look featuring a dewy base, glossy pink lips, and a light hint of blush on the cheeks.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Viren Merchant. She is married to Anant Ambani, the younger son of businessman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and sibling of Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani Piramal. She is an Indian classical dancer and also serves on the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents.

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Anant and Radhika tied the knot in July 2024. Their wedding was a multi-day affair, attended by several celebrities, industrialists, and politicians from around the globe.

About the match

MI played against SRH on April 29. While MI scored 243 runs, SRH scored 294 and won by 6 wickets. After last night's match, MI stands ninth in the 2026 IPL, and SRH is third. As of now, the Punjab Kings are first on the IPL table, and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in second place.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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