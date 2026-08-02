Radhika Merchant steps out with Anant Ambani in London wearing a 'simple' Dior dress worth a whopping 5.7 lakh

Radhika Merchant recently stepped out in London with Anant Ambani, turning heads with a refreshingly simple look. Unlike her usual appearances in glamorous ensembles and statement jewels, the Ambani family's youngest daughter-in-law chose a chic dress for the outing. But don't let its understated appearance fool you, the outfit carries a luxury price tag. Here's a closer look at her ensemble and how much it costs. (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glamour for simple white anarkali and minimal makeup during Tirumala visit with Anant Ambani )

Decoding Radhika Merchant's look

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For the outing, Radhika slipped into Dior's Mid-Length Belted Dress, a timeless piece that perfectly balances classic tailoring with feminine elegance. The sleeveless dress is crafted in the French luxury house's signature black-and-white houndstooth pattern, a print that has remained a fashion staple for decades.

One of the standout features of the dress is its satin bow at the neckline, elevated with a silver-finish metal CD signature, lending a refined touch to the otherwise understated silhouette. The dress also features a tonal buckle belt that cinches the waist.

Further adding to its polished appeal, the dress is finished with a rear zip closure. The graceful mid-length hemline makes it an ideal choice for both daytime outings and semi-formal occasions, while the iconic houndstooth pattern lends the garment a timeless sophistication.

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Radhika Merchant embraces understated luxury in $6,471 Dior dress.

{{^usCountry}} Radhika paired the elegant dress with classic black pointed-toe pumps, keeping her accessories minimal to let the outfit take centre stage. She skipped statement jewellery and instead wore delicate stud earrings, a sleek bracelet and a smartwatch. Her beauty look was equally understated, with softly styled half-tied hair, glowing skin, subtly defined eyes and a nude lip, complementing the refined aesthetic of her outfit. How much Radhika Merchant's dress cost {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika paired the elegant dress with classic black pointed-toe pumps, keeping her accessories minimal to let the outfit take centre stage. She skipped statement jewellery and instead wore delicate stud earrings, a sleek bracelet and a smartwatch. Her beauty look was equally understated, with softly styled half-tied hair, glowing skin, subtly defined eyes and a nude lip, complementing the refined aesthetic of her outfit. How much Radhika Merchant's dress cost {{/usCountry}}

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Although the dress may look understated, it is anything but affordable. The Dior Mid-Length Belted Dress carries a price tag of $6,471, which converts to approximately ₹5.7 lakh, making it a true luxury investment piece.

Radhika's latest appearance is yet another reminder that quiet luxury is all about tailoring, timeless silhouettes and premium craftsmanship rather than flashy embellishments.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant comes from the Merchant family and is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. She tied the knot with Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. She is a trained Indian classical dancer and is actively involved in the business sector. She serves on the board of directors at Encore Healthcare, where she works alongside her parents in overseeing the company's operations and growth.

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