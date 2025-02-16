Raha wore the cutest white dress for birthday party with dadi Neetu Kapoor, cousins Jeh and Taimur; it costs 1.5 lakh

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor was photographed arriving at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash in Mumbai. It also appeared to be a double celebration for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh, who turns 4 in a few days. Little Raha's adorable look at the party stole the show. Also read | Raha Kapoor becomes daadi Neetu’s plus one at party Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor on Saturday. (Instagram/ Bollywood Celebrity Style)

What Raha wore

Raha was spotted with her grandmother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, at the bash. The star kid wore a Dolce and Gabbana Empire Line Lace Christening Dress with Short Sleeves, priced at $1,845 (Approximately ₹1.59 lakh), as per the Instagram page, Bollywood Celebrity Style, tracker of celebrity fashion. The lace dress with short sleeves featured a round neck and a gathered skirt.

Take a look:

More details

Raha completed the party look with the stylish and luxurious Foiled Lambskin DG Original Low-Top Sneakers worth $395 (Approximately ₹34,234), as per Bollywood Celebrity Style. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor looked classy in jeans and a blazer look, which she accessorised with dark sunglasses and a matching black handbag.

Shloka Ambani was also spotted with her kids

At the party on Saturday, Shloka Ambani rocked a white top and quirky denim combo as she attended the bash with her and Akash Ambani's two children – Prithvi and Veda. Shloka wore a simple white top with round neckline and flutter sleeves with intricate embroidered cut-outs, a front button placket, and pin-tucking details on the front.

Take a look:

She paired it with stylish blue denim jeans featuring a relaxed fit and striking white crochet bird motifs, adding an extra oomph factor. Her chic white top is from Sea New York and is priced at $260 (approximately ₹21,600), while her stylish denim is from Payton Jeans and costs $450 (around ₹37,400). That brings the total cost of her party look to ₹59,000.