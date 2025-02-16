Menu Explore
Raha wore the cutest white dress for birthday party with dadi Neetu Kapoor, cousins Jeh and Taimur; it costs 1.5 lakh

BySanya Panwar
Feb 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST

Raha Kapoor was spotted at the party in an unforgettable princess-worthy look. She wore a Dolce and Gabbana dress with cute silver and white sneakers.

On Saturday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor was photographed arriving at Randhir Kapoor’s birthday bash in Mumbai. It also appeared to be a double celebration for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh, who turns 4 in a few days. Little Raha's adorable look at the party stole the show. Also read | Raha Kapoor becomes daadi Neetu’s plus one at party

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor on Saturday. (Instagram/ Bollywood Celebrity Style)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor on Saturday. (Instagram/ Bollywood Celebrity Style)

What Raha wore

Raha was spotted with her grandmother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, at the bash. The star kid wore a Dolce and Gabbana Empire Line Lace Christening Dress with Short Sleeves, priced at $1,845 (Approximately 1.59 lakh), as per the Instagram page, Bollywood Celebrity Style, tracker of celebrity fashion. The lace dress with short sleeves featured a round neck and a gathered skirt.

Take a look:

More details

Raha completed the party look with the stylish and luxurious Foiled Lambskin DG Original Low-Top Sneakers worth $395 (Approximately 34,234), as per Bollywood Celebrity Style. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor looked classy in jeans and a blazer look, which she accessorised with dark sunglasses and a matching black handbag.

Shloka Ambani was also spotted with her kids

At the party on Saturday, Shloka Ambani rocked a white top and quirky denim combo as she attended the bash with her and Akash Ambani's two children – Prithvi and Veda. Shloka wore a simple white top with round neckline and flutter sleeves with intricate embroidered cut-outs, a front button placket, and pin-tucking details on the front.

Take a look:

She paired it with stylish blue denim jeans featuring a relaxed fit and striking white crochet bird motifs, adding an extra oomph factor. Her chic white top is from Sea New York and is priced at $260 (approximately 21,600), while her stylish denim is from Payton Jeans and costs $450 (around 37,400). That brings the total cost of her party look to 59,000.

