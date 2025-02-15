Shloka Mehta steps out with kids for Randhir Kapoor’s birthday, rocks simple white top and trendy denim look worth 60K

Shloka Mehta was recently spotted with her kids at Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday celebration. The Ambanis' badi bahu's style mantra is simple: keep it comfy yet trendy. Her recent appearance was no exception, as she made a stylish statement in a classic top-and-denim combo, showing how to ace the 'less is more' aesthetic like a pro. Let's break down her look and pick up a few fashion tips. (Also read: Shloka Mehta shows us how to balance style and comfort in her striped dress and denim jacket look for day out with kids ) Shloka Mehta stuns in trendy look at Randhir Kapoor's 78th birthday celebration. (Instagram)

Shloka Mehta rocks white top and quirky denim combo

Shloka's outfit features a simple white tank top crafted from breathable cotton fabric. It boasts a round neckline, flutter sleeves, a front button placket, and pin-tucking details on the front. Adding to its boho appeal were intricate embroidered cut-outs along the neckline, sleeves, and hem, complemented by a pleated bodice and a tiered silhouette. She paired it with stylish blue denim jeans featuring a relaxed fit and striking white crochet bird motifs, adding an extra oomph factor.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Shloka's outfit and want to add it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her chic white top is from Sea New York and is priced at $260 (approximately ₹21,600), while her stylish denim is from Payton Jeans and costs $450 (around ₹37,400). That brings the total cost of her trendy look to ₹59,000.

Shloka accessorised her look with a pair of white hoop earrings, quirky stacked bracelets on her wrist, a mini Kelly Bag, and a pair of white flats. With a minimal makeup look and her luscious tresses left loose in a middle parting, she perfectly finished off her look.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta, the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, is married to Akash Ambani, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple exchanged vows on March 9, 2019. They are proud parents to two children—Prithvi Ambani, born in December 2020, and Veda Ambani, whom they welcomed in May 2023.