Raha wore the cutest frock for Kapoor family Christmas lunch; it even has a bigger price tag than mom Alia's red dress

Raha Kapoor made headlines after being spotted at the Kapoor family Christmas lunch on Wednesday, where she joined mom Alia Bhatt and dad Ranbir Kapoor. As expected, little Raha, who is one of the most followed celebrity kids in Bollywood right now, dressed perfectly for the occasion: she wore a gorgeous, and oh-so-cute floral-applique tulle dress from the Italian brand, Monnalisa. Also read | Raha Kapoor in holiday mood as she says ‘hi’ to paparazzi, blows flying kisses as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt smile. Watch Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt pose with their daughter Raha in Mumbai on Wednesday. Raha’s adorable frock for the Kapoor family Christmas lunch was so much more expensive than mom Alia's red dress. (ANI)

What Raha wore to Kapoor family Christmas lunch

Raha's enchanting dress is made for moments where you feel like a princess in your own wonderland. The star kid wore a fabulous cream and pink dress made of tulle and mesh with beautiful floral details, including a giant rose embellished belt. It really is fit for a princess.

Take a closer look at Raha's cute Christmas look, and prepare to swoon:

Actor-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with daughter Raha Kapoor pose for pictures upon their arrival for the Kapoor family's Christmas lunch in Mumbai on Wednesday. (PTI)

Raha's dress costs...

Raha's dress costs $343 (Approximately ₹29,243) after a 25 percent discount on Farfetch.com. The dress featured a belted waist, flared skirt, and full sleeves, which Raha wore rolled up. Raha, who turned two in November 2024, also sported a pair of cute green and pink Pom d'Api sneakers, which sell for €99 (Approximately ₹8,768) on the kids' brand's website.

Raha's frock has a bigger price tag than Alia's dress

Interestingly, Raha's outfit was worth more than four times the dress Alia wore to the Christmas lunch. The actor wore a red maxi dress featuring a deep V neckline, thin straps, a fitted bodice and a slim fit that flattered her lean figure.

Check it out:

Alia's dress was from the brand Summer Somewhere and comes with a price tag of ₹6,590. It was beautifully adorned with a rose embellishment at the centre, which added an extra dose of oomph to her look. Alia accessorised her festive look with a pair of golden hoop earrings, a diamond ring and stylish stiletto heels.