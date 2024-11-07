Inside Raha Kapoor's 2nd birthday celebration: Safari-themed birthday cake, Mahesh Bhatt poses with Micky, Minnie Mouse

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor celebrated her 2nd birthday on Wednesday, November 6. As can be seen in the inside pictures shared by her masi (maternal aunt) Pooja Bhatt, the celebration was full of wild animals and cartoon characters. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt shares unseen pic with Raha from when she was 'only a few weeks old' on her 2nd birthday) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor's 2nd birthday celebration had a customized safari-themed cake

Inside Raha Kapoor's 2nd birthday celebration

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening and shared multiple glimpses from Raha's 2nd birthday celebration. The first picture was that of Raha's customised birthday cake – A two-deck green-coloured cake was peppered with tiny fondant replicas of wild animals like a lion, a bear, a zebra, and a rabbit, surrounded by leaves which suggested they're in their natural habitat of a forest. The bumper of a safari jeep can be spotted on the second deck. Messages reading “Raha 2” and “Happy Birthday” can also be seen on the cake.

Inside Raha Kapoor's 2nd birthday celebration

The second picture was that of the birthday decor, in which huge cutouts of a panda and a pretty monkey with a floral headgear were fixed on the wall, with a cutout of “Raha” present between them. The third still was that of a baby giraffe cutout with a placard reading “Tattoo” strung around its neck. Pooja also gave us a glimpse of the huge tattoo on her arm in the picture. The fourth picture was that of her father, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, posing with people in the costumes of popular cartoon characters Mickie Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Mahesh Bhatt poses with Micky Mouse and Minnie Mouse at granddaughter Raha Kapoor's 2nd birthday celebration

Mahesh's wife and actor Soni Razdan also reposted Mahesh's picture with Micky and Minnie on her Instagram Stories. On her feed, she shared a picture of her friends from Raha's 2nd birthday celebration. Raha's paternal grandmother Neetu Kapoor and her fellow yesteryear actor Neena Gupta can be seen sharing the frame with Soni and others in the picture.

Ranbir, Alia's love for safari

It's only natural that Raha's 2nd birthday celebration is safari-themed since her parents are immensely fond of safari rides in exotic jungles. Alia has previously spoken about Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya as being the couple's favourite place in the world. It's also where Ranbir proposed to Alia for marriage. The duo got married in April 2022 and became parents to Raha on November 6 in the same year.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will reunite on screen for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Besides that, Ranbir will also be seen in 2 parts of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana adaptation, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park. Alia will also star in YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha.