Alia Bhatt shares unseen pic with Raha from when she was 'only a few weeks old' on her 2nd birthday

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is celebrating her second birthday today. Alia took to Instagram to share a beautiful and unseen picture from the time when she was only a ‘few weeks old’, and wished her on her special day. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares a cute pic of her ‘pyaar’ Raha with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on her 2nd birthday) Alia Bhatt posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha- when she was just a few weeks old.

Alia's post for Raha

Alia shared a picture with little Raha in her arms. Papa Ranbir Kapoor looked on and kept his arms wrapped around Alia in the lovely picture taken sometime around late 2022, when Raha was born.

In the caption, Alia wrote: “2 years today (yellow hearts emoticons)& how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever… happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.”

More details

Commenting on the post, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wrote: “Precious.” Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her Jigra director Vasan Bala commented with red heart emoticons.

Alia got married to Ranbir in April, 2022. She welcomed Raha in November 2022, following which she took her own time to bring her daughter in front of the paparazzi. She officially introduced Raha to the media on Christmas in 2023. Raha often accompanies Alia and Ranbir during public appearances. On Diwali, Alia posted a new picture with her and Ranbir from the celebrations at home.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi. The film was officially announced today by producer Namit Malhotra. Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. Next, she will be seen in the spy-thriller Alpha and Love & War.