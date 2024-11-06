Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt shares unseen pic with Raha from when she was 'only a few weeks old' on her 2nd birthday

BySantanu Das
Nov 06, 2024 09:32 PM IST

Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming picture with daughter Raha Kapoor to wish her on her second birthday on Wednesday evening.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is celebrating her second birthday today. Alia took to Instagram to share a beautiful and unseen picture from the time when she was only a ‘few weeks old’, and wished her on her special day. (Also read: Neetu Kapoor shares a cute pic of her ‘pyaar’ Raha with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on her 2nd birthday)

Alia Bhatt posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha- when she was just a few weeks old.
Alia Bhatt posted a picture with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha- when she was just a few weeks old.

Alia's post for Raha

Alia shared a picture with little Raha in her arms. Papa Ranbir Kapoor looked on and kept his arms wrapped around Alia in the lovely picture taken sometime around late 2022, when Raha was born.

In the caption, Alia wrote: “2 years today (yellow hearts emoticons)& how I already wish to turn back time to when you were only a few weeks old!!! but I guess that comes with the territory, once a parent all you want is for your baby to stay you baby forever… happy birthday our life .. you make everyday feel like birthday cake.”

More details

Commenting on the post, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wrote: “Precious.” Alia's mother Soni Razdan and her Jigra director Vasan Bala commented with red heart emoticons.

Alia got married to Ranbir in April, 2022. She welcomed Raha in November 2022, following which she took her own time to bring her daughter in front of the paparazzi. She officially introduced Raha to the media on Christmas in 2023. Raha often accompanies Alia and Ranbir during public appearances. On Diwali, Alia posted a new picture with her and Ranbir from the celebrations at home.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi. The film was officially announced today by producer Namit Malhotra. Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. Next, she will be seen in the spy-thriller Alpha and Love & War.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //