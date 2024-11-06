Neetu Kapoor shares a cute pic of her ‘pyaar’ Raha with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on her 2nd birthday

Unseen family moment

On Wednesday, Neetu took to Instagram to send birthday wishes to Raha by posting an unseen family picture. The heartwarming picture features Raha nestled between her parents, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, radiating pure happiness.

“Our pyaar's birthday (gift and evil eye emoji) god bless (heart emojis),” she wrote as the caption.

The snapshot captures a tender moment between Ranbir, Alia and Raha. Ranbir is seen showering his daughter with affection and planting a kiss on her cheek. Meanwhile, Alia gazes lovingly at Ranbir, her eyes filled with warmth and adoration.

It seems that the heartwarming photograph was taken during the family's recent getaway to Paris, where Alia made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week as the face of a global cosmetics brand.

Special wish from bua

Raha's aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a heartfelt wish. She took to her Instagram stories to post an adorable photograph of little Raha, with her daughter Samara Sahni. Samara is seen kissing her on the cheek.

"Happy happiest birthday, my cutie pie. We love you so much,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Raha turns 2

Alia got married to Ranbir in April, 2022. She welcomed Raha in November 2022, following which she took her own time to bring her daughter in front of the paparazzi. She officially introduced Raha to the media on Christmas in 2023.

Raha has been stealing the spotlight with her frequent public appearances, sending social media into a frenzy with her adorable pictures. Her expressive facial expressions have become a talking point, with fans drawing comparisons to her mother, Alia Bhatt. Moreover, many people think Raha Kapoor resembles her grandfather, the late Rishi Kapoor.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which also stars Sai Pallavi. The film was officially announced today by producer Namit Malhotra. Meanwhile, Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra. Next, she will be seen in the spy-thriller Alpha and Love & War.